Rivals100 DB Makari Vickers says Alabama is the best school in the country

Makari Vickers, Rivals100 cornerback from Munroe High School in Tallahassee, Florida, has visited Alabama several times throughout his recruitment. He returned is possibly his final time before making a college decision. He was joined by his parents, two brothers and cousin during his official visit with the Tide.

"It was a good visit," Vickers said. "I enjoyed a lot of it. The best part was just meeting with the coaches and being around the players. I spent a lot of time with Coach Kelly and Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson).

“My family enjoyed the visit. They always say after each visit to Alabama there isn't anything else you can learn about Alabama, but we always learn something new every time we go. It's always very informative."

Alabama has recruited Vickers as defensive back. There isn't a set position because Alabama believes he can play anywhere in the secondary. His final destination, as it pertains to a position, will depend on development and learning the Tide's system.

"As as freshman, they said they would start me out at corner," he said. "I want to play corner, of course, but I'll do anything to help any team I choose. The coaches (Kelly, Robinson) were telling me how versatile I am. They will have a lot of guys leaving after this year. They said with my length and speed I will have a great chance to play my first year. They think I am a great fit.

"My meetings with Coach Saban were great as usual. Everyone thinks of him some uptight, stuck up guy. He's down-to-earth. He's a very human guy. He jokes and laughs. We talk a lot about off-the-field stuff.

"He really likes my versatility as well. He thinks I am a great fit for their defense. He also talked about how they are going to lose guys after this year. He said I will start out at corner, but once I learn the playbook and get a good feel for the defense they can move me around."

The connection with sophomore defensive back Terrion Arnold has always been a benefit for the Crimson Tide. Arnold is close with his former teammate at John Paul II. It's no surprise Arnold hosted Vickers during the official visit. The conversations were similar to ones the two had in the past, but with a decision coming soon Arnold let his friend know he will have his back if he joins him in Tuscaloosa.

"We just chopped it up," Vickers stated. "It's nothing new. We also hung out with Jordan Battle and Damari (Brown). He talked to me about a lot of the same stuff that T-Rob and Coach Saban were telling me.

"He talked about my versatility. He has been there and understands the playbook. He knows all the plays. He was telling me he can be my mentor if I come there. He said he will help me get the plays down and understand the defense. He thinks it's a great fit for me because he knows how I play. He said the development at Alabama is like no other."

Vickers has a leader in his recruitment. He isn't ready to reveal a favorite quite yet. He still wants to weigh the pros and cons of each of his finalists. He took three official visits in June: Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma. Vickers is likely finished with visits before making a decision, but may take another trip in late July or return to one of the schools visited this month.

Alabama has put itself in a strong position from knowing the program inside and out to familiar connections. He also sees the opportunity for early playing time and impressed with all the NFL success.

"Alabama is the best school in the country," he said. "I think it's a fact. I know some will say that's just an opinion. A lot of schools are trying to catch up to what they have. A lot of schools are trying to figure out what they have to do to be on the same tier.

"It's Alabama. They have a lot of NFL connections. They are really tied-in with people who make decisions for the draft. It's amazing to see that. You can see your real draft stock. Coach Saban and the guys he works with has a lot of good connections with GMs (general managers). You know if you need to stay or leave after your third year."

Vickers wants to announce a college decision before the start of his senior season. He will continue to discuss and pray with his family the best decision for his future.

"Development is a factor," Vickers said. "I want to expand my game. I need to go somewhere I will be well-prepared. The speed of the game is so much faster now. How well is the school able to develop me? I also want to see the holistic development as a player and person."