Rivals100 DB Jahlil Hurley commits to Alabama

Jahlil Hurley, Rivals100 cornerback from Florence High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. Hurley chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He is the second commitment, joining four-star defensive back Elliott Washington, in the 2023 class.

Hurley received his offer from Alabama on October 16, 2020. He has visited Alabama several times throughout the last year including the Nick Saban Football Camp, multiple game day visits during the season and most recently for the Tide's Junior Day.



