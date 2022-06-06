Rivals100 DB developing strong connection with Alabama

Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024 Rivals100 cornerback from Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama, is one of the fastest recruits in the country. Mbakwe clocked a 10.46 in the 100-meter state finals which earned him a second place finish. He helped his team capture back-to-back state titles in the 4x100m relay (42.6 seconds).

Mbakwe has reeled in more than 20 scholarship offers including one from Alabama. He visited Tuscaloosa on Saturday where he participated in the Nick Saban Football Camp. It's the only camp he will attend, but will take additional visits this month including a trip to Clemson.

"The camp was great," Mbakwe told BamaInsider. "I learned a lot of new things to take back with me to my high school. I worked out at corner.

"The best part of the camp was just learning from Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach Saban. I worked out at camp and just chilled with the coaches."

The highly talented in-state target for the Tide had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards with 12 touchdowns during his junior season. He also added four interceptions and 12 pass-breakups on defense. Alabama offered Mbakwe as a receiver in late January, but the interest has shifted to defense after his weekend performance.

"The relationship is great," he said about his connection with the Alabama coaching staff. "It's like I'm their little brother. What I like about Alabama is the academics, culture and the coaches."

Watch junior season highlights!