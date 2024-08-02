Rivals100 cornerback recaps recent Alabama visit, updates recruitment
After extending an offer in March, Alabama hosted four-star Class of 2026 athlete Jorden Edmonds at the July 28 Champions Cookout, the team’s final recruiting event before the August 1 dead period....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news