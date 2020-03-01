One of America's top 2021 cornerbacks has pressed reset on his recruiting process.

Latrell McCutchin, a Rivals100 prospect from Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson High School, backed off his commitment to Alabama on Sunday. The decommitment coincided with the four-star prospect's unofficial visit to Oklahoma.

McCutchin committed to the Crimson Tide last summer after camping in Tuscaloosa and growing familiar with the coaching staff early on. He has returned to Alabama on multiple occasions since then, including a trip to campus last month.

Even after committing to Nick Saban early on in his recruitment, McCutchin continued to add new offers and communicate with other coaching staffs. That includes Oklahoma, which has emerged as a very real contender for the top-100 recruit, in addition to Florida, LSU and Ohio State, among others.

Publicly, McCutchin had stayed very true to his Alabama commitment, while also maintaining lines of communication with other contenders.

McCutchin missed his junior season due to a serious leg injury during Week 1 and is not expected to be healthy until the summertime close to the start of his senior campaign.