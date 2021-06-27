Rivals100 athlete Jaiden Ausberry collects offer from Alabama

Jaiden Ausberry, 2023 Rivals100 athlete from University Lab School in Baton Rouge, joins a high number of recruits from the Pelican State who participated in one of Alabama's eight high school football camps this month (OL/DL camp, kicking camp, seven-on-seven not included). He earned an offer from Nick Saban after his performance on Saturday.

"It's an honor and blessing to get an offer from arguably the best football program ever," Ausberry said. "I am just real blessed. My favorite part of the visit was definitely getting to work with Coach Golding and seeing his coaching style.

"The facilities were literally amazing. The training room stuck out the most to me because of all the resources and technology they have in there. I like the staff, facilities and I get a really good vibe being around the culture."

Ausberry measured 6-foot-1, 198-pounds during his trip to Alabama. The Tide will continue to monitor his development during the next two years of high school, but he is currently recruited as an inside linebacker.

"Coach Saban said he really likes my speed and athleticism," he said. "He also likes how I fly to the ball and can move from sideline-to-sideline.

"I really enjoyed working with Coach Golding. I really, really like him as a person and coach. He is a straight-up guy and knows how to coach really well. I hold much respect for him."

Ausberry spent time with Alabama junior linebacker Christian Harris during the visit. Harris was a star for University Lab during his high school days.

"I talked to Christian Harris," Ausberry said. "He really enjoys (Alabama), and it prepares you for the next level. We went to the same high school, but he graduated before me. I watched every game of his. He's been doing an outstanding job (at Alabama)."

Ausberry does not have any favorites at this time, but expects to announce an early top group soon. He has visited Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida and Ohio State in addition to Alabama this month.