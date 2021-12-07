Rivals100 athlete adds more elite speed to the Alabama class

Isaiah Bond, Rivals100 athlete from Buford High School in Georgia, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Tuesday evening. He decommitted from Florida on November 22 after Dan Mullen was fired by the Gators.

Bond committed to Florida in the spring, but took official visits in June including a trip to Alabama. He also attended Alabama's season opener (as a guest of the Crimson Tide) against Miami in Atlanta. He returned to Tuscaloosa on November 20 for an unofficial visit when Alabama defeated Arkansas.

Alabama originally recruited Bond as a defensive back prior to his commitment to Florida. The explosive athlete can play on either side, but prefers offense. The Crimson Tide spent time with Bond during his official visit and gave him the option as to which position he prefers to play.

“He told me they’re looking for guys with speed,” Bond said after meeting with Alabama wide receivers coach, Holmon Wiggins. “He said I could play in a Jaylen Waddle position. I’m a little bigger than him, but he said just because of my speed I could play in a role like that.”

A highlight of his official visit to Tuscaloosa was spending time with Alabama head coach, Nick Saban. Bond named Alabama, Florida and Georgia as his finalists after his decommitment from the Gators.

“It was definitely an eye-opening experience,” he told BamaInsider in June. “Not many people can say they were in a car with Nick Saban. The conversation was great. He’s a really down-to-earth guy.

“He basically told me I can play anything I want if I went there. That was definitely something I took into consideration.”

Bond was named the 'fastest man' at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge camp in January. He has been clocked at 10.48 in the 100m and 21.05 in the 200m. He was received the 'jet pack' honor by Rivals after his performance in Atlanta.

"This award goes to the player who showed off the best straight-line speed and looked like he had rockets on his back and the award goes to Isaiah Bond. The Buford, Ga., four-star athlete started the day by winning the Fast Man Challenge by a nose, and none of the cornerbacks could stay with him during one-on-ones."

Bond joins teammate Jake Pope as commitments for Alabama in the 2022 class. He will enroll at Alabama in June. Buford will play in the AAAAAA state championship game on Saturday against Langston Hughes.

Bond was recruited by Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly.