Rivals100 ATH Kendrick Law commits to Alabama

Alabama tacked on another elite recruit out of Louisiana during the Early Signing Window. The latest is Rivals100 athlete Kendrick Law.

The Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve do-it-all playmaker pledged and signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday despite a late push from LSU as well as Texas, who had been courting the four-star on defense and making this race more interesting as time wound down.

Law joins fellow Rivals100 national receivers Shazz Preston and Aaron Anderson as Louisiana natives in the Tide’s 2022 class. Defensive coordinator and area native Pete Golding spearheaded Alabama’s efforts with one of the best offensive prospects in the nation.

Texas and LSU each got the nation's No. 98 overall player on campus before the Early Signing Period arrived. First-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who recruited Law at Notre Dame, gave him plenty of pause, but the Crimson Tide closed strong after building up a lead with time. Alabama signed Louisiana's top-three wideouts in this cycle.