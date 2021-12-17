Rivals100 ATH Kendrick Law commits to Alabama
Alabama tacked on another elite recruit out of Louisiana during the Early Signing Window. The latest is Rivals100 athlete Kendrick Law.
The Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve do-it-all playmaker pledged and signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday despite a late push from LSU as well as Texas, who had been courting the four-star on defense and making this race more interesting as time wound down.
Law joins fellow Rivals100 national receivers Shazz Preston and Aaron Anderson as Louisiana natives in the Tide’s 2022 class. Defensive coordinator and area native Pete Golding spearheaded Alabama’s efforts with one of the best offensive prospects in the nation.
Texas and LSU each got the nation's No. 98 overall player on campus before the Early Signing Period arrived. First-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who recruited Law at Notre Dame, gave him plenty of pause, but the Crimson Tide closed strong after building up a lead with time. Alabama signed Louisiana's top-three wideouts in this cycle.
RIVALS REACTION
Law was getting looks by colleges on both sides of the ball. Different coaches viewed the four-star athlete as a running back, receiver or safety, and owns a wide skill-set that allows making plays with the ball in his hands, in the passing game, or in coverage. The Tide worked Law out as an inside receiver, where his game-breaking speed and ability to extend plays allows him to be a dangerous threat after-the-catch.
Law boasts electric track times with a 10.48-second 100-meter and a 22.25-second 200-meter. Playing multiple positions for Captain Shreve, as a receiver he’s a bonafide playmaker in space with sure hands and big-play ability after the catch. As a pure runner, he seamlessly cuts and turns with quick feet and the ability to change direction instantly. He will bring a ton of upside to Alabama’s offense.