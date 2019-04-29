THE SITUATION

Drew Sanders had been comfortably committed to Oklahoma for almost two years. However, as his senior season neared, the Rivals100 athlete began evaluating other options. The four-star athlete — capable of playing tight end or outside linebacker — flipped his commitment from the Sooners to the Crimson Tide on Monday evening, declaring his recruitment “100-percent done.” Sanders took an official visit to LSU on April 5 and then an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa a few days later. He returned to Alabama this past weekend for an official visit, leading to the humongous flip.

My recruiting is 100% over. I will be playing football and attending the University of Alabama!! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/nRjED5iCuA — Drew Sanders (@Drew_16Sanders) April 30, 2019

WHY IT'S BIG FOR THE TIDE

There are few prospects in this Class of 2020 as dynamic as Sanders. The 6-foot-5, 212-pounder plays a multitude of positions for Denton Ryan (Texas) High School, including outside linebacker, quarterback and receiver. He’s equally as dangerous on either side of the ball. Sanders is a top-end athlete that possesses 4.6 speed. At outside linebacker, he’s agile enough to cover the most athlete tight ends and could keep pace with running backs out of the backfield and likely shadow some wide receivers. He’s a smart football player that thrives off instincts. When watching his tape, you can see how easily he reads opposing quarterbacks and counters in coverage. Sanders is a sure tackler and can improve in that area as he adds some more muscle to his frame. The Ryan staff likes to blitz Sanders inside and off the edge, making him a five-tool threat on defense that can run, blitz, tackle, cover and make plays. While on offense, Sanders has great speed for his size and is athletic as a pass-catcher. He has great body control and strong hands, and that makes him quite the mismatch, particularly in the red zone.

WHY IT HURTS THE SOONERS