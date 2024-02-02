Another busy weekend is upon us and while it might not be as wild as last weekend’s extravaganza there are still tons of elite prospects hitting the road. Here’s a look at the 10 most important visits of the weekend. THIS WEEK'S RUMOR MILLS: Southeast | East | Midwest | National | National Part II

Advertisement

TERRY BUSSEY - Texas A&M

The final weekend for the five-star athlete is here. Bussey has been committed to Texas A&M since late September and has stuck with the Aggies and he will spend one final weekend in College Station before finalizing his decision. This appears to be more of a two-team race between the Aggies and LSU, with Georgia still in the picture, as he will have visited all three in recent weeks.

*****

JAKALEB FAULK - Auburn

His brother, Keldric, plays at Auburn. His Highland Home, Ala., home is 90 minutes from campus. The four-star linebacker has been committed to the Tigers since August. So why is this one such a big visit? Because Faulk had a phenomenal time at Florida State last weekend and the Seminoles are definitely trying to flip him as the recruiting process goes on. It would be a taste of Auburn’s own medicine, too, since the Tigers flipped five-star Keldric Faulk late in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

*****

ZION GRADY - Georgia

Auburn, Georgia and LSU are considered the three new front-runners for Grady, who backed off his short Alabama pledge when the new coaching staff came in but the Crimson Tide cannot be counted out yet, either. The Bulldogs get a shot with the top-rated weak-side defensive end this weekend and while a commitment is not expected, stability can be shown and the groundwork for a pledge could be laid even more.

*****

ALVIN HENDERSON - Florida State

There has been a lot of movement in Henderson’s recruitment recently as Penn State has shot up the board, Miami impressed him last week, Auburn continues to be a family favorite and then Alabama and Georgia visited him at school in recent days. The prolific four-star running back, who totaled 3,523 yards and 61 touchdowns on 225 carries last season, will be back at Florida State on Friday for some one-on-one time as the Seminoles remain a steady contender as well.

*****

JULIAN LEWIS - Georgia

The five-star quarterback remains happily committed to USC but was at Colorado last weekend (still feels like a longshot there) but what doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibility is Georgia staying in this until the end. Lewis has reclassified to 2025 and is being pursued heavily by the Bulldogs plus he’s been to campus numerous times. This isn’t a game weekend, though, and there seems to be mutual interest between Lewis and the Georgia staff for sure.

*****

RYAN MONTGOMERY - Florida

Florida scored big in its 2024 recruiting class by signing five-star quarterback DJ Lagway and now the Gators are back at it again in 2025 as one of the top programs for Montgomery with South Carolina and many others still involved. The Gamecocks have made it clear that the Findlay, Ohio, four-star is their top priority but Florida has been involved with Montgomery for a long time as well and spending the weekend in Gainesville will be big.

*****

ANTHONY ROGERS - Alabama

In early June, Rogers picked Alabama over Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Oregon and others but since that time so much has changed in Tuscaloosa. This will be an important weekend for “Turbo” to spend more time with the new coaching staff and get a feel for the new offense. If the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star speedster comes out of the visit looking at others or taking visits, that could be a worrisome sign. If not, then Rogers should be a major weapon for the Tide.

*****

TAEVION SWINT - Florida State

Swint has been committed to UCF since April and the four-star running back from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola has been locked in with the Knights. But Florida State continues to pursue him and “Chick” continues to show a lot of interest. FSU just signed one of the top running backs in 2024 in Kameron Davis and the Seminoles have a lot of irons in the fire for 2025 but Swint is also one of the top priorities.

*****

MAL WALDREP - Alabama

Alabama now has a major fight on its hands for the four-star offensive tackle who is a double legacy in Tuscaloosa. The Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout has had the Crimson Tide and Auburn on his list from the beginning but Waldrep had an absolutely phenomenal – perhaps game-changing – visit to Clemson last weekend. This will be coach Kalen DeBoer’s first extensive opportunity to sell the program to Waldrep but others are now in this one heavily.

*****

MATT ZOLLERS - Penn State