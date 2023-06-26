A fresh batch of five-stars kicked off the latest update to the 2025 rankings. Six players from around the country were elevated to five-star prospects in the newest 2025 Rivals250. Take a closer look at each of the new five-stars and why they deserve such a lofty ranking.

"Whether scouting based on production, the eye test, athletic testing or a combination of the three, Ryan Williams projects like a No. 1 wide receiver prospect. The Alabama commitment was quite literally unstoppable in 2022 for state champion Saraland (Ala.) High School, racking up 42 total touchdowns and more than 2,300 yards of offense. "On the eye level, Williams splashes in just about every way a dynamic wide receiver needs to. He can get open at the third level, tracks the football well, and comes out of his breaks with torque. He has also become a polished route-runner, especially at the stem of the route, keeping defenders off balance even when the whole stadium knows the rock is headed his way. "The speed and pure athleticism are also noteworthy on their own, as Mr. Football in Alabama clocked a 10.6 100-meter dash this spring and excelled in longer sprints and even the high jump relative to his size." – John Garcia, national recruiting analyst

"If every NFL Draft tells us how we need to tweak the evaluation process, guys like Armondo Blount make it easier on the industry. He plays a premium position and can scream off the edge at 250 pounds, and he does so with natural gifts like a powerful first step and impressive 6-foot-8 wingspan. The athletic profile includes a shot put state championships already to his name, but more importantly his Friday night game has been built up in south Florida for years at this point. "Any sample backs up the conversation, as Blount racked up a whopping 46 stops behind the line of scrimmage in just nine games as a sophomore in 2022 (16 sacks) while showcasing some versatility as an outside-in rusher. "He can bend, redirect, shows a strong motor and can set the edge with that length and strength. When he works inside, Blount is much too swift for bigger blockers and the lower-body power helps to push the pocket even more." – Garcia

"At every stage of evaluating the Colorado commitment, the conversation begins with what to take away from the Fort Myers native, so we'll go the other way. He is as twitchy a slot type as there is in any class, admittedly a position to weigh more heavily as the NFL has over the last few years, and he has pushed back on the stature and strength narratives at 5-foot-10. "Watkins looks more filled-out and physically balanced this spring, yet he is the same head-turner when the whistle blows. He is stout at the line of scrimmage with elite footwork to boot, and few drive through the top of the route like he can. "What makes Watkins more unique than the typical 'slot' connotation suggests, though, is his catch radius and strong hands. That combo, along with easy ball tracking, enables for a larger margin for error from the quarterback. "The speed and maturity are also there, so is elite competition at IMG Academy. He checks more boxes than most." – Garcia

"Douglas Utu has shown up to high-end events for years – and I could probably count on one hand how many reps he's lost over that time. The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman offensive lineman, who could play inside or outside, is not infallible but he's incredibly good at everything an offensive lineman needs to be good at to excel in college and beyond. "The new five-star has excellent hands that stun defensive linemen early to give him an advantage. He has outstanding feet that anchor to the ground. He is powerful, patient, steady, smart and he doesn't lunge or guess what defensive linemen are going to do. "What makes Utu special beyond his years is that he waits patiently and then when a defensive lineman makes his move, Utu stops him in his tracks. Every time. It's pretty impressive to see and why Oklahoma, USC and so many others are now involved in his recruitment." – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

"Dakorien Moore is arguably the most talented, polished and toughest wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The new five-star out of Duncanville burst onto the scene as a freshman in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex before taking another step forward as a sophomore. Moore grabbed 44 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns in a run-heavy offense led by Rivals100 back Caden Durham. "He gets open with ease, is a downfield threat, and is dangerous after the catch. Moore features legitimate track speed and has a case as the best blocker at the position in the class. "Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and Ohio State are among those in early contention for the elite talent." – Cole Patterson, national recruiting analyst

