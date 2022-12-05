"What Downs brings to the field, there are few players to compare him to that have come before and even fewer among his peer group. Downs was a difference maker in all three facets of the game for Mill Creek High School. The Hawks had their five-star returning punts and kicks, but also had him carrying the rock out of the backfield and hauling in passes. Downs tallied 344 rushing yards off 48 carries with 17 touchdowns and secured 32 passes for 370 more all-purpose yards, getting into the end zone two more times as a senior. He even notched a passing score. "As feared as he is with the ball in his hands, he adds another level of domination playing safety. The Alabama commit is a three-tool DB able to cover, come down the alley and go sideline to sideline to make a play. If a 7A running back made it to the second level against Mill Creek, they knew a punishing hit was coming from No. 2." - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

"Wilson got snaps as a freshman with Venice High School, paving the way for future success. Wilson had a breakout season as a sophomore racking up 79 tackles as he developed his pass rushing skills. The 2021 campaign saw his team bring home a 7A Florida state championship with Wilson cementing himself as one of the nation’s top defensive ends. Wilson was a boss with 90 stops, 23 tackles for a loss, and 15 sacks with a state championship game pick-six. "His team has been one of the Sunshine State’s best this fall with opponents understanding it is best to run away from No. 11. Still, Wilson has accounted for 76 stops with six sacks and six tackles for a loss in stats posted through 11 games. "Wilson’s burst, hand-fighting, and relentless pursuit to the ball against top competition over the last three seasons has helped him develop into an elite defender. The five-star prospect is down to the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes in his recruitment." - Wright

*****

"During his senior season, Bowen has found just about every way to affect a game from the safety position, whether it be forcing and returning fumbles, creating scoring opportunities off of long interception returns – or just downright scoring himself – or making impact plays in the rerun game. "His IQ from the defensive backfield allows him to see everything happening in front of him at a moment’s notice, and his reaction timing puts him in the list of the most dangerous defenders I have ever personally covered. "Down the stretch, Bowen has a real chance to rise further into the top 10 if he can carry his senior season performance into the Under Armour All-American Game next month." - Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM

*****

"Arnold entered the season as the highest-ranked four-star in the country which laid the groundwork for him potentially entering the five-star ranks if his senior season lived up to its potential. And my goodness, did he do just that. "Arnold has been electric both through the air and with his feet this season in helping lead his Wildcats into the state semifinals this upcoming week. His pocket presence, lively arm, game management and so many more traits jump off the page when evaluating what he can bring to the next level. "With Oklahoma’s quarterback room becoming a bit thinner this past week, there’s a realistic chance that Arnold could go into Norman next season and compete for the starting job." - Harris

*****

"Uiagalelei is one of the best-looking prospects in the entire class and he's an elite defensive end who reminds us of Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau but he's an inch taller and has more length. The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco was phenomenal off the edge all season for arguably the best high school team in the country. He has power, speed, agility and he closes on plays incredibly well, too. "Uiagalelei is also an elite athlete who's very comfortable flipping to tight end and being a major red-zone target when needed in Bosco's offense. "Ohio State looks to have the edge in his recruitment but a visit to Georgia is planned and Oregon has been in there as well. USC and other schools from the West could be making a big move as well especially if his brother, DJ, transfers closer to home since he's leaving Clemson." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****