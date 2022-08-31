FIVE-STARS

1. QB Dylan Raiola

Recruiting update: Among the five-star prospects in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola is the only one who’s committed as he picked Ohio State on May 9 after a busy offseason of visits around the country. The Chandler, Ariz., star quarterback cited coach Ryan Day and position coach Corey Dennis as two reasons why the Buckeyes won out. *****

2. CB Desmond Ricks

Recruiting update: Desmond Ricks is planning trips to LSU and Florida this season as the two DBU schools keep battling it out for the five-star cornerback. He also visited Miami recently as first-year coach Mario Cristobal continues to compete for the IMG standout. This summer, Ricks said that despite all the attention from elsewhere that Alabama would remain very high on his list because it’s so hard – maybe impossible – to turn down coach Nick Saban. *****

3. WR Jeremiah Smith

4. DE Colin Simmons

Recruiting update: Game-day visits to Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are being planned out for Colin Simmons but the five-star defensive end could have LSU on top at this point. He has really clicked with that coaching staff and playing in Baton Rouge definitely appeals to him. But Texas and Texas A&M are going to be two others to watch and more will be known after his SEC trips. *****

5. QB Julian Sayin

Recruiting update: The rumor with Julian Sayin was that wherever Arch Manning went (Texas or Georgia), the five-star quarterback would go to the other spot. With Manning committed to the Longhorns, the Bulldogs look to be in excellent shape for the Carlsbad, Calif., standout. But a phenomenal summer visit to LSU stood out and then Alabama and others are trying to keep pace. His two planned trips for the fall will be to Athens and Baton Rouge so far. *****

6. LB TJ Capers

Recruiting update: Georgia is definitely a school to watch for TJ Capers and USC intrigues him, but Miami should be considered one of the top teams as well for numerous reasons. Capers said Miami “feels like family” during a recent interview, plus he likes the development of the players under coach Mario Cristobal, who also attended Miami Columbus like the five-star linebacker. *****

7. WR Ryan Wingo

Recruiting update: Notre Dame could be a school to watch for Ryan Wingo but it does feel like the Irish are not a lock and that things could still head in numerous directions. Plenty of Big Ten teams including Michigan and others are working hard. Missouri and other Southeast teams could emerge more as well. *****

8. QB Jadyn Davis

Recruiting update: Michigan has to like its position with the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day standout as coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have made Jadyn Davis a priority – especially as Ohio State has landed Dylan Raiola and Notre Dame got a pledge from CJ Carr, former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr’s grandson. Davis was also expected at North Carolina this weekend. Clemson is in the mix and so are others, but the Wolverines are in good shape. *****

9. WR Micah Hudson

Recruiting update: There are numerous teams involved but this could boil down to a decision between Texas A&M and Ohio State. The Aggies have made a real push early for the Temple (Texas) Lake Belton standout and that will be significant. But Micah Hudson has drawn comparison former Ohio State star receiver Garrett Wilson, also from Texas, so it will be something to watch. Texas Tech, Tennessee, Oregon and others are involved. *****

10. WR Joshisa Trader

Recruiting update: Miami is the frontrunner for Joshisa Trader, and the new five-star said so himself during a video interview over the weekend. Seeing the Hurricanes play well this season is going to be crucial to keep them high on the list. Ohio State is also a top team for the South Florida receiver and he's expected to visit Columbus with Jeremiah Smith this season. Alabama is another school pushing hard early on. *****

11. ATH Mike Matthews

Recruiting update: Clemson, Georgia, Alabama and other Southeast schools will remain seriously in the mix for Mike Matthews, and a lot of visits could be coming up this season but absolutely do not count out Notre Dame for the Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview standout. The Irish’s new coaching staff and everything offered in South Bend stand out. The Tigers could hold a slight lead, especially since it’s closer to home, but this is going to be a heated battle with a lot of moving parts. *****

12. DT Justin Scott

Recruiting update: Notre Dame is considered the frontrunner for Justin Scott, and he had an excellent visit to South Bend in late July. But a host of Big Ten schools – Wisconsin, Michigan and others – will also be in the mix as the Chicago St. Ignatius standout goes through recruiting. August was interesting as Miami and LSU offered. Numerous national programs came through with offers in July, so things seem to be expanding for him. *****

FOUR-STARS

13. EDDRICK HOUSTON



Recruiting update: Ohio State will host the high four-star defensive end from Buford, Ga., this weekend and it could be a huge visit for Houston if he decides to get out of the Southeast. The Buckeyes are definitely a team to watch, but Georgia has to like its position with the elite defensive end right now with Clemson, Alabama and Tennessee also battling at this point. *****

14. TA CUNNINGHAM

Recruiting update: A move from Johns Creek, Ga., to Los Alamitos, Calif., for his junior season could alter T.A. Cunningham’s recruitment, but it’s too early to say for sure. Cunningham trained in Southern California this summer and then decided to play his junior season at Los Al, the home of current USC commits Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon. But Georgia and many other SEC schools are also coming after the massive defensive end, so all that will need to be balanced and figured out in the coming years. *****

15. CJ CARR

Recruiting update: Despite being former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr’s grandson, CJ Carr chose Notre Dame over the Wolverines and many others in June. His commitment in June was definitely a big win for the Irish, but it also set off a firestorm among 2023 elite quarterbacks as Dante Moore was surprised by the news and later chose to commit to Oregon. *****

16. ERNEST WILLOR

Recruiting update: Originally from Baltimore, Ernest Willor is now in the Southeast and remains in the early stages of his recruitment. No frontrunner has emerged as Maryland, Penn State and others still intrigue him since he’s from that region of the country. He said Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee and others remain seriously in the mix as well. *****

17. PEYTON WOODYARD

Recruiting update: Notre Dame is considered the frontrunner for the No. 1 safety in the 2024 class as his relationship with that coaching staff runs deep and he has loved his experiences in South Bend so far. There could be a significant pull by the USC coaching staff to keep Woodyard home, and the Trojans will get a look along with Ohio State and others, but his recruitment could run through Notre Dame. *****

18. JERRICK GIBSON

Recruiting update: Originally from Gainesville, Fla., Gibson was committed to Florida early in his recruitment, but he has since backed off that pledge. Still, the new Gators’ coaching staff has made him a top priority and Florida could once again hold the edge in his recruitment, but there are many other suitors for the No. 1 running back in the 2024 class. Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida State and others are involved as well. *****

19. JORDAN SEATON

Recruiting update: Oklahoma has been making a major impression on the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High offensive lineman, and his relationship with position coach, Bill Bedenbaugh, will be a factor here. But the Sooners are not a lock by any means as Oregon, Georgia and Clemson are three other schools to watch. Big Ten schools, including Penn State and Michigan, could be among the early favorites as well. *****

20. KJ BOLDEN

Recruiting update: If Bolden doesn’t end up at Georgia it would be a surprise. Michigan continues to intrigue him, Clemson would be a good fit, and he plans to visit Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Miami this season. But the Buford, Ga., two-way standout visits Athens regularly, is being recruited hard by the Bulldogs’ coaching staff and the comfort level at Georgia is very high at this point. *****

21. SAMMY BROWN

Recruiting update: Georgia has to still very much like its position with Sammy Brown as he’s an in-state kid, he’s been to Athens numerous times, he lives only about 20 miles from campus and the Bulldogs have made him a big priority. South Carolina could be a sneaky contender in Brown’s recruitment because he likes the job Shane Beamer is doing there, and then Clemson and Tennessee - among others - are worth mentioning. *****

22. MYLES GRAHAM

Recruiting update: Myles Graham’s father, Earnest, played for Florida, and the idea of playing for the Gators was a dream come true when the 2024 four-star linebacker committed in mid-August. The College Park (Ga.) Windward Academy standout has more than 40 offers and could have played anywhere, but he always wanted to go to Florida and he made that a reality. *****

23. DAVID STONE

Recruiting update: There is a lot of talk around Michigan State and he’s heading back to East Lansing to see the Spartans host Wisconsin, another top school, in mid-October. That could be really important when it comes to Stone’s recruitment. Originally from the state of Oklahoma, Stone will be returning to Norman for Bedlam later this season and is working on a trip to Oklahoma State as well. Many still feel the Sooners are still the team to beat in his recruitment. *****

24. JORDON JOHNSON-RUBELL

Recruiting update: He might be playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, but it really feels like Jordon Johnson-Rubell will be heading back to either Texas or Oklahoma to play his college football. The Longhorns look strong in Johnson-Rubell’s recruitment and his relationship with assistant coach Tashard Choice will go a long way. TCU is also up there and Oklahoma is a major player as well for his services. Oregon is also making a push, and Texas A&M can never be counted out because the four-star safety has shown significant interest there as well. *****

25. CHARLES LESTER III

Recruiting update: Alabama is considered the team to beat in Lester’s recruitment, especially after he visited this summer and hit it off with coach Nick Saban, among others. It might be tough to beat the Crimson Tide for the Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview standout, but he grew up liking Florida State, so the Seminoles have a real chance. Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia are some others to watch. *****