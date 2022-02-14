Rivals Rankings Week: Five new five-stars for 2023 unveiled

Rivals Rankings Week for the 2023 class kicked off on Monday and five new five-star prospects were unveiled. Take a closer look at the prospects that were elevated to elite status.

QB DANTE MOORE

“This has been a long time coming for Dante Moore and his play down the stretch of his junior season sealed the deal when it came to minting him a five-star player. His film is outstanding, every person connected to the Detroit QB gives rave reviews about him as both a player and competitor, and at the end of the day Moore is just too good to be rated anything less. "From his mechanics and physical skillset, to his natural ability to win and make every player around him better, there is little question that he is one of the most outstanding players in the nation at the most valuable position in football. “Home-state schools Michigan and Michigan State were long considered frontrunners for the five-star QB, but with former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis accepting the offensive coordinator position at Miami, the Hurricanes have also become a team to beat for Moore, who has over 30 offers.” – Clint Cosgrove, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

QB NICO IAMALEAVA

"Nico Iamaleava has all the special tools to be a five-star quarterback and while he's still refining some technical aspects of playing the position there is no denying he is one of the best QBs in the class and has rare physical traits that none of the others possess. "First, he's 6-foot-6 but not clunky at all. Instead, he's super smooth, comfortable in his body, can throw from the pocket or on the run and pick up yards if needed with his feet. He also has one of the strongest arms I've seen in this class, an effortless thrower of the football who can get it anywhere. "He plays with smooth confidence that his teammates pick up on and after now seeing him numerous times in numerous settings, moving him to five-star status was the proper thing to do. "Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA and many others remain involved." – Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

*****

WR CARNELL TATE

"Already selected to play in the All-American Bowl, Carnell Tate has long been considered one of the nation's best receivers since his time at Illinois’ Fenwick High School. Playing for IMG Academy during the 2021 season and with South Florida Express on the 7-on-7 circuit, the spotlight on the big stage against top competition has helped elevate his status as a five-star prospect. "Tate is the prototypically sized receiver able to take on bigger defensive backs and overpowers smaller corners. The route running, hands and speed is what makes Tate special on the gridiron. He can take a screen pass 80 yards or beat corners one-on-one deep. The focus required on Tate opens passing lanes across the field and leaves room for running backs to run behind him. "With more than 30 scholarship opportunities in-hand, the recruiting process is still ongoing for Tate with offers coming in from Texas A&M, Washington, Alabama, Colorado and a reoffer from the new LSU staff since mid-January. " – Ryan Wright, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

DL KEON KEELEY

"Tampa’s Berkeley Prep was one of the Sunshine State’s best in 2021 rolling to a 12-1 record against 3A teams. The Buccaneers’ defense was lights out thanks to Keon Keeley holding the opposition to an average of 11.4 points per game with five shutouts manufactured. Watching Keeley coming off the edge, it is a wonder how teams ever scored against the new five-star’s unit. "Working as a standup end, Keeley crashed down and pursued from the backside coming up with 61 stops that included an impressive 34 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks and 19 QB hurries. Ideally sized at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Keeley uses a mix of speed and power to disrupt plays. He has a burst that puts him in the backfield on the snap using a bullrush, speed rush and spin moves to get to the quarterback. On impact, Keeley brings the pain to the party. "Keeley verbally committed to Notre Dame on June 28 and has remained steadfast in that promise to the Fighting Irish." – Wright

*****

DL NYCKOLES HARBOR