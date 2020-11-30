BamaInsider - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down to No. 1

Rivals Rankings Week has arrived for the 2021 class with updates to the Rivals250, as well as our position and state rankings. We kicked off the week by counting down all 26 of our five-stars throughout Monday. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE: Monday: Five-Star Countdown Tuesday: New Rivals250 released Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released Thursday: Defensive position rankings released Friday: State rankings released

1. DT Maason Smith

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Our new No. 1 overall player is uncommitted Louisiana DT Maason Smith



LSU, Georgia, Alabama and several others are vying to land his commitment.



See the full list of 26 updated five-stars here: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/VRCygR765M — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Smith has taken his game to the next level as far as conditioning and his ability to pursue the passer.

2. OT JC Latham

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 2 is new five-star and Alabama OT commit J.C. Latham



“He’s elite in every facet as an offensive tackle”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts:https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/OVcBcN8sYf — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Latham is long overdue for his fifth star and is now elite in every facet as an OT in his second year playing the position. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

3. DE Korey Foreman

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 3 is uncommitted California DE Korey Foreman



Clemson, Arizona State, Georgia, LSU and USC are vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here:https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/rbpIBXRoc3 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Foreman is an elite pass rusher with explosion and quickness. I doubt the missed season will impact his development.

4. OT Amarius Mims

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 4 is Georgia OT commit Amarius Mims



“He’s massive and agile and developing more physicality”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts:https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/TULWyUfpo7 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Mims is massive and agile, and he’s getting more physical each season. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

5. QB Caleb Williams

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 5 is Oklahoma QB commit Caleb Williams



“He drives defenses crazy with his run/pass ability.”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts:https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/5Nh1m25l3P — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Williams is a special athlete at the quarterback position and will drive defenses crazy with his run/pass ability. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

6. DE J.T. Tuimoloau

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 6 is uncommitted Washington DL J.T. Tuimoloau



Washington, Ohio State, Alabama and several others are vying to land his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/f9vMkUKHqF — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Tuiamoloa is a freaky athlete who can play end or tackle in college and attack the passer.

7. QB Brock Vandagriff

Coming in at No. 7 is Georgia QB commit Brock Vandagriff



“He has a rocket arm and can make bit plays down the field.”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts:https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/6QmGWQ4vIz — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Vandagriff is going to be a massive quarterback who will stand strong in the pocket and use his rocket to make plays downfield. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

8. OT Tommy Brockermeyer

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 8 is Alabama OT commit Tommy Brockermeyer



“He’s a very technically advanced offensive lineman”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts:https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/tczFC7HVOw — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

9. QB Ty Thompson

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 9 is Oregon QB commit Ty Thompson



“He has as much upside as anyone in this class”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts:https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/aBHiaTrsuT — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Thompson has as much upside as anyone in this class and keeps rising in the rankings because of his dual threat ability.

10. RB Camar Wheaton

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 10 is uncommitted Texas RB Camar Wheaton



Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama are vying to land Wheaton's commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts:https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/0E4r0aIYOl — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Wheaton has track speed and great moves in the open field, which means he can score from anywhere.

11. WR Emeka Egbuka

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 11 is uncommitted Washington WR Emeka Egbuka



Ohio State, Washington, Alabama and Clemson are vying to land his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here:https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/tuF8NZtb2d — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Egbuka is physically bigger and stronger than ever before and reminds me of Terrell Owens on film.

12. DE Jack Sawyer

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 12 is Ohio State DE commit Jack Sawyer



“He’s an exceptional pass rusher who should make an early impact”



See the full list of updating five-stars here:https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/9wO4TPsrud — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Sawyer is an exceptional pass rusher who should impact early in college and has deceptive power. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

13. OL Donovan Jackson

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 13 is Ohio State OL commit Donovan Jackson



“He can dominate at tackle or guard at the next level”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/T0CihwGFbp — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Jackson can dominate at tackle or guard at the next level and is an exceptional run blocker. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

14. OL Bryce Foster

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 14 is uncommitted Texas OL Bryce Foster



Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oregon and others are vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/Q5APWGF0jM — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Foster is a physical force and a road grader in the run game with a solid pass set as well.

15. WR Mario Williams

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 15 is Oklahoma WR commit Mario Williams



“He’s shifty after the catch and has great ball skills”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/CsuHb9as7t — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Williams is shifty after the catch and has great ball skills. He will be scary as he adds a little more speed. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

16. QB Sam Huard

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 16 is Washington QB commit Sam Huard



“The smooth lefty is as accurate as you’ll find at the quarterback position”



See the full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/bdBsYw4AJh — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: The smooth lefty is as accurate as you’ll find at the quarterback position and reminds me of Tua Tagovailoa. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WASHINGTON FANS AT DAWGREPORT.COM

17. OT Tristan Leigh

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 17 is uncommitted Virginia OT Tristan Leigh



LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and others are vying to land his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/1nIay3PNeN — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Leigh not only dominates in the run game but he’s excellent with his hands and arm extension in the pass game.

18. LB Dallas Turner

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 18 is new five-star and Alabama DE/LB commit Dallas Turner



“He’s an exceptional pass rusher with an amazing motor”



See the full list of updating five-stars here:https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/x6JY48cFYR — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Turner is an exceptional pass rusher with an amazing motor and will be a nasty hybrid in college. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

19. S James Williams

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 19 is Miami DB commit James Williams



“He’s one of the best pure athletes in this class.”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/imksHvben2 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Williams has become more physical this season and is one of the best pure athletes in this class. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

20. S Sage Ryan

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 20 is new five-star and LSU DB commit Sage Ryan



“He has length and tremendous instincts”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/teZ2Dtptp7 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Ryan has length and tremendous instincts and could play offense if defense didn’t pan out. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

21. LB Barrett Carter

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 21 is new five-star and Clemson LB commit Barrett Carter



“He’s an exceptional athlete who covers so much ground.”



See the full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/BLMeuGUEbr — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Carter is an exceptional athlete who covers so much ground on defense, he’s like a safety with linebacker size. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

22. S Corey Collier

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 22 is Florida DB commit Corey Collier



“He’s a a tackling machine”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/8zUCUZqj9E — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Collier is a tackling machine as a defensive back and is very active in pass protection as well. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT GATORSTERRITORY.COM

23. OT Kingsley Suamataia

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 23 is new five-star and Oregon OT commit Kingsley Suamataia



“He could easily be a first rounder down the line.”



See the full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/7ZZUiXUuJi — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: His ceiling is so high and he’s improved greatly this season that he could easily be a first-rounder down the line. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

24. DE Tunmise Adeleye

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 24 is Texas DE Tunmise Adeleye



Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida are battling for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/FJbHSRCSBw — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: — Adeleye is an aggressive pass rusher who can also hold the edge and should dominate in all aspects at the college level.

25. OT Blake Fisher

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming at at No. 25 is Notre Dame OT commit Blake Fisher



“He dominates with his size and power”



See the full list of updating five-stars and get @rivalsmike’s thoughts: https://t.co/dkluuMR7ql pic.twitter.com/AMdLkulomY — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020

Mike Farrell's take: Fisher dominates with his size and power but has impressive feet. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT BLUEANDGOLD.COM

26. OT Nolan Rucci

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming at at No. 26 is new five-star and Wisconsin OT commit Nolan Rucci



“He has the athleticism and natural ability to be an elite left tackle”



See the full list of updating five-stars: https://t.co/dkluuMzwyN pic.twitter.com/piLpx0YpvM — Rivals (@Rivals) November 30, 2020