Over 100 of the more than 120 linebackers who are rated at least three-stars remain uncommitted, but there is still a lot to look at with the release of the newest rankings. Here we put the linebackers under the microscope.

With so few linebackers committed so far, each of the three best teams only have two commitments in the fold. But a few of them are definite impact players.

Clemson has two linebackers in the Rivals250: Sergio Allen and Kevin Swint. Dabo Swinney and his staff went into Georgia to pick up both of their linebacker commits. Allen is a big tackling machine in the middle of the field, while Swint has the length and athleticism to cover the edges of the defense.

Michigan’s defense has been very stout the past few years, and this group of linebackers is shaping up to continue that tradition. Osman Savage is a super-athletic linebacker who could play various positions in the Wolverines' defense. It will all depend on how his frame fills out. Cornell Wheeler brings an element of toughness to the middle of the Michigan defense, as he hopes to fill the role vacated by Devin Bush.

Alabama has only one linebacker commit in the Rivals250, but the Tide make this list because they hold the only five-star linebacker commitment in the nation. Chris Braswell is a phenomenal prospect who could play with his hand in the ground or develop into a typical outside linebacker in Alabama’s scheme. He normally plays defensive end in high school, but he has the natural athleticism and skill set to succeed as a linebacker at the next level. Jackson Bratton is listed as an inside linebacker, but he has the build of a linebacker who could play on the edge. His physical playing style and nose for the ball should help him become a significant piece in Nick Saban’s defense.