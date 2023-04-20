GEORGIA

Jahkeem Stewart

With many campers hailing from the Peach State, there was bound to be a buzz surrounding a Georgia program that could land a number of top prospects who attended. Defensive line MVP and future five-star Jahkeem Stewart was fresh off of a visit to Georgia the previous weekend and the Bulldogs should be in it until the end for his signature. In-state recruits Juan Gaston, Tyler Atkinson, Waltclaire Flynn and Antwann Hill were all fantastic at the camp and have Georgia toward the top of their respective recruitments. Also, look for Georgia to make a run at fellow in-state recruit and current Ohio State commit Jontae Gilbert, who remains solid with the Buckeyes but is open to taking visits.

*****

ALABAMA

Antwann Hill

It wouldn't be a Rivals Camp Series event if Alabama wasn't a program of interest for a number of top prospects. The Tide managed to land three of the Peach State's finest last recruiting cycle in Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes and Dylan Lonergan so look for Nick Saban and staff to continue targeting the state hard. A number of the camp standouts that should make Georgia pleased are the same that will make Alabama pleased should the Tide manage to win a couple of big recruiting battles against the Bulldogs. Stewart, Gaston, Hill and Atkinson are a few of the Georgia natives that Alabama will battle it out for. Additional Georgia natives Josiah Abdullah, Brayden Jacobs, Jakob Gude and London Merrit all impressed at the camp and are likely to have Alabama in the mix. Troy (Ala.) Henderson four-star defensive end Zion Grady is one of the nation's best young recruits, and while it is still early in his recruitment, he is likely to have Alabama toward the top of his list.

*****

GEORGIA TECH

Brayden Jacobs

Taking place only miles away from campus, a number of recruits took visits to Georgia Tech which inevitably led to plenty of buzz surrounding the Yellow Jackets on the day. D'Antre Robinson and Trashun Griffin were two camp standouts that visited Tech and met with the coaches over the weekend. Robinson in particular spoke glowingly of his time spent around the program and the Yellow Jackets could end up being a contender for the four-star defensive lineman. Offensive Line MVP Brayden Jacobs and Defensive Back MVP Rae'Mon Mosby both appear to have legitimate interest in Tech and proved capable of being impact players at the college level. Three major impact recruits that may be longshots, but still appear to have Georgia Tech in the mix, are Ohio State defensive back commit Jontae Gilbert, offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn and Juan Gaston.

*****

LSU

Joseph Stone Jr.

Tiger fans should be excited about the performance of wide receiver commit Joseph Stone Jr. after he was selected as the MVP out of a strong crop of receivers at the camp. Louisiana native Jahkeem Stewart continues to prove he is among the nation's elite regardless of class, and although his recruitment will be highly contested, you have to believe LSU will be in the mix. Class of 2026 defensive end Tyler Atkinson proved he has every tool to be one of the nation's top 2026 recruits and with an early offer from the Tigers they should be a big player in his recruitment over the next few years. Additionally, Waltclaire Flynn will announce his decision on Aug. 8, and while the Tigers may not be at the forefront of his recruitment at this time, should Brian Kelly and staff put the full-court press on the four-star interior lineman he could very well end up in Baton Rouge.

*****

OHIO STATE

Air Noland