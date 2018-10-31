Photo | Getty Images

Alabama and LSU will meet in a top-five matchup for the fifth time in eight seasons when the No. 1 Crimson Tide travels to take on the No. 3 Tigers on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT inside Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. This week, BamaInsider will take a look at the past four top-five meetings between the two schools. Today we continue our series with Alabama’s 21-17 victory in the 2012 regular season.

2012: No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17

Still bitter over a 21-0 bludgeoning in the BCS National Championship Game earlier in the year, this was LSU’s chance at redemption. Alabama traveled Baton Rouge for a night game in hostile Tiger Stadium where then-LSU head coach Les Miles boasted a 36-1 record after sundown. The Tigers entered the matchup at 7-1 after a 14-6 loss at Florida but could retake the driver’s seat in the SEC West with a win over 8-0 Alabama. The Crimson Tide came into the game fresh off of a 38-17 victory over No. 11 Mississippi State. Alabama had yet to be challenged with its closest game coming in a 33-14 victory over Ole Miss. However, no one expected this one to come easy. Despite the big win in the national championship game, the Crimson Tide had dropped seven of its last previous nine regular-season games against the Tigers.

What happened:

Trailing 17-14 with 1:34 remaining, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron engineered one of the most defining drives of his Crimson Tide career. Starting on its own 28 following a missed field goal attempt by LSU kicker Drew Alleman, McCarron completed 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards, capping it off with a 28-yard screen pass to running back T.J. Yeldon for a touchdown with 51 seconds remaining. Before hitting Yeldon for the game-winning score, McCarron’s previous three completions were to Kevin Norwood. The quarterback first found the receiver on a curl route for 18 yards to open the drive. The next play, McCarron dropped back and lobbed a ball to the right sideline which Norwood pulled down at the LSU 39-yard line. Norwood’s final reception came as he made an athletic play, extending his body while keeping his feet in bounds to corral a pass at the LSU 28-yard line. Norwood finished the game with a team-high five receptions for 62 yards. That came after the trusty receiver gashed LSU for 78 yards on four catches during the national championship game.

How it could have gone differently: