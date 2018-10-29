Alabama and LSU will meet in a top-five matchup for the fifth time in eight seasons when the No. 1 Crimson Tide travels to take on the No. 4 Tigers on Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. This week, BamaInsider take a look at the past four top-5 meetings between the two schools. Today we begin our series with LSU’s famous 9-6 overtime victory at Alabama during the 2011 season.

Dubbed the “Game of the Century,” Alabama and LSU met in Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked as the top two teams in the nation. Played three years before the College Football Playoff was established, the battle of unbeaten teams was viewed as a potential decider for a spot in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. While many believed Alabama and LSU were far and away the top two teams in the nation, the loser of the SEC West clash would likely not even qualify for its conference championship game much less have a shot at earning one of two bids to play for a national title.

The game paired two of college football’s top defenses against one another. Alabama entered the matchup holding opponents to just 6.875 points per game, allowing six touchdowns through its eight previous games. LSU’s defense had allowed 11.5 points per game and already forced 17 turnovers.