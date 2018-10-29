RIVALRY REWIND: A look back at LSU's last win over Alabama
Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact
Forums: Talk of Champions | Recruiting with Andrew Bone
Alabama and LSU will meet in a top-five matchup for the fifth time in eight seasons when the No. 1 Crimson Tide travels to take on the No. 4 Tigers on Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. This week, BamaInsider take a look at the past four top-5 meetings between the two schools. Today we begin our series with LSU’s famous 9-6 overtime victory at Alabama during the 2011 season.
2011: No. 1 LSU 9, No. 2 Alabama 6 (OT)
Dubbed the “Game of the Century,” Alabama and LSU met in Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked as the top two teams in the nation. Played three years before the College Football Playoff was established, the battle of unbeaten teams was viewed as a potential decider for a spot in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. While many believed Alabama and LSU were far and away the top two teams in the nation, the loser of the SEC West clash would likely not even qualify for its conference championship game much less have a shot at earning one of two bids to play for a national title.
The game paired two of college football’s top defenses against one another. Alabama entered the matchup holding opponents to just 6.875 points per game, allowing six touchdowns through its eight previous games. LSU’s defense had allowed 11.5 points per game and already forced 17 turnovers.
What happened
Both defenses lived up to the hype as neither team was able to find the end zone. Ultimately, LSU kicker Drew Alleman sealed the game with a 25-yard field goal in overtime after Alabama kicker Cade Foster missed a 52-yard try on the Crimson Tide’s possession. Foster’s miss was one of four failed field goal attempts for Alabama on the night as he and Jeremy Shelley combined to go just 2 of 6.
Those squandered scoring opportunities proved costly on a night when points were at a premium. Alabama outgained LSU 295-235 total yards on the night. However, Alleman was a perfect 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts, allowing LSU to sneak out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with the inside track on both the SEC West and the BCS National Championship Game.