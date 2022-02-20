Rival Views: Should Nyckoles Harbor be a top-10 prospect?

Like Liam Neeson said in the movie Taken, Nyckoles Harbor has a particular set of skills that make him a nightmare for opposing coaches and players. The new five-star and track star out of Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll could end up on either side of the ball at the next level but how high should he be ranked in the Rivals250? Right now, Harbor sits at No. 15 overall but should he be in the top 10? National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney and National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director Adam Friedman debate.

GORNEY'S VIEW: NO

If ratings were solely based off athletic ability, then Harbor could be a top-five prospect if not higher. The Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete is an incredible force off the edge, projects to be a phenomenal edge rusher and he's also an Olympic-level track athlete so that combination is something special. All of Harbor's skills combined and looking to see how that projects to college and the NFL Draft places him among the top prospects in the country. But top 10? We will see. It's not that Harbor cannot end up there in the rankings but which player does he displace is the question? Whether it's a loaded class of quarterbacks or a strong group of defensive ends, the top 10 is really strong so cracking that will take a lot. In a foot race, Harbor is No. 1 in the class. If we were rating solely off athletic ability, Harbor is No. 1. As a complete football player, Harbor is a five-star with a chance to get into the top-10 but he's not there yet.

*****

FRIEDMAN'S VIEW: YES