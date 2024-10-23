Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

High school football is in full swing, and Alabama’s Class of 2025 and underclassman commitment pledges are helping bring glory to their respective teams, and showcasing their talents before taking them to Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide currently has 23 commits in 2025, one pledge in 2026 and a pair of commits in the 2027 class. Each week, Tide Illustrated will tack the performances of all of Alabama’s pledges throughout the 2024 season. Here’s how Alabama’s commitments performed last week.

Top performers

Duke Johnson: Johnson was an absolute force on both sides of the ball for Dodge County High School in its 43-6 blowout win over Jefferson County. On offense, Johnson dominated on the ground racking up 147 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries while also adding a 2-point conversion. He was equally as impactful defensively, racking up 11 tackles, including three for loss two quarterback hurries. The Alabama linebacker pledge plays with tenacity and power on both sides of the ball and will bring a strong presence the Tide’s defense next season. Kaleb Edwards: Edwards also starred on both sides of the ball last week. The Alabama tight end commit made the most of his one catch in Oak Ridge High School’s 71-0 demolition of Davis Senior High School. Edwards took his lone reception 50 yards for a touchdown and added 4 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, 1 sack and a pass deflection on defense. Keelon Russell: The dynamic Alabama quarterback commit had yet another explosive outing last week. Russell completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 252 yards and five touchdowns as Duncanville thumped Lancaster High School 41-7. Russell is now up to 2,116 passing yards and 30 touchdowns with just one interception. He’s only five more touchdowns away from matching his total during his junior season.

Dawson Merritt: Merritt and Blue Valley High School lost a narrow matchup 35-34 to Blue Valley West. Despite the defeat, the Alabama Wolf commit was the star in Blue Vallye’s defense. He finished second on the team in tackles with 12, including two for loss. He also logged a sack bringing his total to four through seven games this season. Merritt is also up to 49 tackles with one game to go in the regular season. ​​Caleb Cunningham: The Alabama wide receiver commit hit the century mark in receiving yards for the second time in three games. Cunningham had seven catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Choctaw County’s 42-0 win over Mooreville. Lotzeir Brooks: Alabama’s other wide receiver pledge also dominated in his most recent game. Brooks was on bye with Millville High School one week after becoming the first player in South Jersey history to reach 4,000 career receiving yards. Brooks returned to the gridiron this week and had 6 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns in Millville’s 57-14 win over Cherokee High School. The elite wideout is now just 89 yards away from the New Jersey career receiving yards record.

Marshall Pritchett: Pritchett will play his first game as an Alabama commit this week as ​​Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA.) High School hosts Cannon/Concord Academy. Pritchett became Alabama’s 23rd pledge when he flipped from North Carolina on Tuesday. The talented tight end joins Edwards as a future member of the Tide’s TE room. In his most recent outing, Edwards had four catches for 58 yards in ​​Rabun Gap-Nacoochee’s 46-13 win over Providence Day. Jabarrius Garror: Garror continues to dominate his competition at in-state Vigor High School. Garror finished in double figures for tackles for the second time in three games and also helped Vigor hold Williamson high school to just two points in a 19-2 win. Garror was everywhere in Williamson’s backfield, finishing with 12 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and a whopping 4.5 sacks. He also had six quarterback hurries, one pass deflection and two forced fumbles. Garror continues to stuff the stat sheet in his sophomore season. The elite edge rusher is up to 68 tackles and 14.5 sacks and looks to be a future superstar of the 2027 class.

Other highlights from last week

Luke Metz: Metz had 3 tackles, including 1 for loss and had a 43-yard touchdown catch in Mill Creek’s 51-0 over Discovery High School. Dijon Lee Jr.: Lee had two tackles in Mission Viejo’s 23-7 win over San Clemente. Abduall Sanders, Chuck McDonald III: Sanders had three tackles and a forced fumble in Mater Dei’s 41-17 win over JSerra Catholic. McDonald chipped in with two tackles and a pass deflection. The Monarchs are 7-0 and haven’t given up more than 20 points since their first game with Sandres and McDonald anchoring the defense. Justin Hill: Stats not available. Winton Woods lost its first game of the season 31-17 to Anderson High School. Winton Woods came into the game allowing just 21 combined points in its last five games. Anthony Rogers: Rogers struggled on the ground in Montgoemry-Carver’s 29-14 loss to Auburn High School. Rogers had just two -2 yards but did have a strong game catching the ball, finishing with 10 catches for 113 yards. Rogers also fielded three kickoff returns for 75 yards. Akylin Dear: Alabama’s other RB pledge who sometimes lines up at quarterback for Quitman High School, went 0 of 2 passing and added eight carries for 53 yards as Quitman fell 24-7 to Mendenhall. Kevonte Henry: The junior college defensive lineman had 1 tackle, including 0.5 for loss in Cerritos College’s 61-14 blowout loss to Mt. San Antonio. Steve Mboumoua: Alabama’s other JUCO commit also had just one tackle and added a sack in Southwest Mississippi Community College’s 34-20 win over Hinds Community College. Dorian Barney: Barney had a pick-6 to help Carrollton High School which added to the Trojans' demolition of East Coweta last week. Carrollton ran out 63-10 winners.

Ba’roc Willis: Willis had another strong outing for Moody High School in its 56-13 blowout win over Springville. The 2027 DL commit finished with seven tackles, including one for loss and a forced fumble. Alex Asparuhov: San Joaquin Memorial defeated Madera 25-23 last week. The Panthers are on a seven-game winning streak. Mal Waldrep: Phenix City-Central dropped its second game of the season with a 23-14 loss to Opelika High School. Micah DeBose: DeBose helped Theodore extend its winning streak to three games with a 16-14 victory over Gulf Shores. Jackson Lloyd: Carmel High School continued its undefeated season with a 41-13 win over Rancho San Juan. Ty Haywood: Haywood helped Ryan High School hang up 62 points against Azle last week. The Raiders beat the Hornets 62-26.

Players on bye last week