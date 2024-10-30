Advertisement

in other news

Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming.

• Jack Knowlton
 • Jack Knowlton
Recruits react: Alabama commits, targets discuss Tide's win over Missouri

Recruits react: Alabama commits, targets discuss Tide's win over Missouri

Tide Illustrated connected with a few recruits who were on hand for Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on Saturday.

• Jack Knowlton
 • Jack Knowlton
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?

Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?

Alabama moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches poll.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tony's takes: Is Tide's revival real or just a ghost of Alabama past?

Tony's takes: Is Tide's revival real or just a ghost of Alabama past?

Tony Tsoukalas evaluates Alabama's blowout win over Missouri and provides his takes on the Tide's future.

• Tony Tsoukalas
 • Tony Tsoukalas
How Jalen Milroe’s communication helped Alabama’s offense click into gear

How Jalen Milroe’s communication helped Alabama’s offense click into gear

Milroe finished without a turnover for the first time in four games Saturday.

• Jack Knowlton
 • Jack Knowlton

• Jack Knowlton
• Jack Knowlton
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Alabama
2025Commitment List
Updated:
