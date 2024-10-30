Advertisement
Tide Pod: Alabama shuts out Missouri in bounce back win
Jack and Tony recap Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on homecoming.
• Jack Knowlton
Recruits react: Alabama commits, targets discuss Tide's win over Missouri
Tide Illustrated connected with a few recruits who were on hand for Alabama's 34-0 win over Missouri on Saturday.
• Jack Knowlton
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after win over Missouri?
Alabama moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches poll.
• Jack Knowlton
Tony's takes: Is Tide's revival real or just a ghost of Alabama past?
Tony Tsoukalas evaluates Alabama's blowout win over Missouri and provides his takes on the Tide's future.
• Tony Tsoukalas
How Jalen Milroe’s communication helped Alabama’s offense click into gear
Milroe finished without a turnover for the first time in four games Saturday.
• Jack Knowlton
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season
