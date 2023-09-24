"The visit was nice as it lived up to expectations," Mosley said. "I had high expectations for Alabama as a top-notch program, and they definitely lived up to the standard."

Mosely spoke with Tide Illustrated following the opportunity to watch Alabama in person for the Ole Miss game. With his versatility to affect the game on both sides of the ball, it was clear that Mosley sees future opportunities with the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama staff have really been in contact over the last month or so, and with Tennessee being a consistent producer of talent, it's clear that Mosley is quickly becoming a target as the No. 10 player in the state.

Jackson (Tennessee) talent Jay'len Mosley has been turning heads with his play early in the season with 11 touchdowns on 48 receptions for over 950+ yards. Mosley also is a key contributor on defense, earning him the athlete title.

"The game was good. It was slow in the first half, but Bama picked it up and handled their business. The result played out how everyone around me wanted. We wanted to see a good game and watch Alabama dominate. They've had some struggles early in the year, but you know coach [Nick] Saban will lead them to figure things out. It was a big win for them."

This was Mosely's first time getting to check out Tuscaloosa despite the 14+ offers he holds. The interest has been growing for the Tennessee native, and Saturday worked out for him to take in the whole experience.

"Since this was my first time there and everything, I didn't get to talk to the coaches as much as I wanted," Mosley "They still treated me well and had recruiting staff around me. I believe once I get the offer, it would change things up, and they'd move towards the top."

"I plan on returning at some point because the game environment was crazy. They have some amazing fans, and when you think about it, it's a blessing to be in places like that. Right now, I'm talking to several schools. People can see Alabama warming up to me, so they're also starting to crank things up."

So where is Mosely off to next, and what should Tide fans look for regarding the four-star prospect?

"My next steps in recruitment are to continue to see what's out there and experience everything it offers. I want to enjoy things process and see all God has for me. Alabama is starting to stand out right now, but I'll see how things unfold."

Mosley is quietly becoming a target for Alabama, but things don't become official until an offer is extended. In what should be a loaded 2025 class, the Tenneessee athlete is one to keep a watchful eye on.