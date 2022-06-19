Rising sophomore QB earns offer from Alabama

Cutter Boley, 2025 quarterback from Lexington Christian Academy in Kentucky, traveled to Tuscaloosa on Saturday where he showcased his skills to the Alabama coaching staff. He enjoyed the time with the premier program in college football and heaped praise on everything he experienced.

"It was awesome," Boley said. "I loved every single coach I worked with. They have a phenomenal coaching staff. The camp was really well run; definitely some of the best kids in the nation there."

Boley received offer No. 11 from Alabama after throwing for offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. He met with Nick Saban for the first time in his office at the conclusion of camp.

"He was happy I was able to make it down," he said regarding the meeting with Coach Saban. "It was kind of a last second thing, so I'm glad we were able to get down there. He said that I’m still a class of 2025 (recruit), and I have so much potential. He's very excited to see how I grow over the next few years.

"Just being able to meet Coach Saban is any young football player’s dream, but to be able to meet with him in his office, with all of the national championship rings sitting on the table in front of me was very surreal."

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound sophomore said he "really liked" working with Coach O'Brien who was impressed with Boley's arm strength and natural arm talent. He also gave Boley a few tips on how to improve his throwing motion.

Boley received a tour of the facilities and also enjoyed a photoshoot during the weekend visit. When asked what he likes Alabama Boley replied, "Everything, especially the people." He said he will "definitely" return to Tuscaloosa for a game.

His offer sheet also includes Kansas, Kentucky, MIchigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Pitt, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Boley threw for 1,391 yards and 11 touchdowns during his freshman season.

Watch freshman season highlights!