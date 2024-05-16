Alabama has just one defensive lineman committed in the Class of 2025 so far, Saraland High School defensive tackle, Antonio Coleman. As the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff searches for more DL reinforcements, it became one of the first heavy-hitters to offer three-star DT London Simmons.

Simmons, who plays for Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi, picked up his Alabama offer on April 30. The Crimson Tide became his first Power Five offer and Simmons has been in consistent contact with Alabama and defensive line coach Freddie Roach and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. Gillespie even stopped by Hartfield Acadamy and had a good conversation with Simmons.

“It was great knowing he is from Mississippi so he knows how hard it can be,” Simmons said. “We talked about my body from me coming from 340 [pounds] to 290.”

Simmons has not yet taken a trip to Tuscaloosa but scheduled an official visit to Alabama on June 14-16. He said he hopes to take in the culture and better get to know the coaching staff during his visit.

“I think it’s a great program for developing me as a player and as a young man,” Simmons said.

While the buzz has come on late for the 6-foot-5 lineman, it’s easy to see why Alabama is interested in his services. In 14 games last season, Simmons had 78 solo tackles, including 18 for loss and 15. He helped Hearfield Academy win its first Mississippi 6A state championship in program history and can play across the defensive line.

As a result, Simmons is adding more options to his list as a late surge is giving his recruitment more team. Since being offered by the Crimson Tide, Simmons has picked up Power Five offers from LSU, Arkansas, NC State and others. In addition to his Alabama OV, he has official visits set for NC State (June 7) and Arkansas (June 21). He doesn't yet have a commitment date set and is keeping other options open in addition to the trio of schools he’s visiting his summer.