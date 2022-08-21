TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s never easy to replace a 1,300-yard rusher, especially in the new age of college football.

In a program that’s had 11 running backs drafted in the Saban era, with seven going in the first two rounds, replacing the production of Brian Robinson Jr. is not easy but is something that Alabama has endured.

With the departure of Robinson, the Crimson Tide has restocked the proverbial pantry returning Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders, while adding Rivals250 Jamarion Miller and Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs.

“I think that would be the same every single year with different skill guys at all the positions,” Bill O’Brien said during Alabama’s media day. “You have to look at what you have, what their skillsets are how you’re going to use them in the offense. At the running back position, we have a lot of talent there.

“I feel really good about that position with the addition of Jahmyr Gibbs in the offseason and Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders coming back. We have Emmanuel Henderson, who’s been added to the mix there. It’s a fun group to coach and there’s talent there. So we have to do a good job of figuring out what these guys do well when they’re in the game, what are we going to do with them. That’s a good problem to have.”



