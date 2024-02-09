Alabama is already on the search for a new offensive coordinator. According to multiple reports Friday night, newly hired Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is set to leave the Crimson Tide to take the same role for the Seattle Seahawks.

Grubb, who spent the past two years at Washington, originally followed first-year Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa before snubbing the Crimson Tide for the NFL role.

Grubb was never officially announced as Alabama's offensive coordinator but did speak to boosters Wednesday, stating that he would be the Crimson Tide’s new offensive coordinator.

Grubb has coached with DeBoer at Washington, Fresno State, Eastern Michigan and Sioux Falls. He was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Sioux Falls from 2007-09 before serving as the offensive line coach at Eastern Michigan from 2014-16. From there he served as the offensive line coach at Fresno State from 2017-18 before being promoted to the Bulldogs’s offensive coordinator in 2019.

He spent the following two seasons serving as DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Fresno State before following the head coach to Washington to serve in the same role the past two seasons.

Last year, Grubb led a Washington offense that ranked 12th in the nation, averaging 462.1 yards per game. The Huskies ranked second nationally, averaging 343.7 yards per game through the air.

As Alabama looks to hire a new offensive coordinator, one name to watch is Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, who served as DeBoer's passing game coordinator and receivers coach at Fresno State from 2020-21. Last season, Moore coached a Missouri offense that ranked No. 28 in total offense (434.3 yards per game) and No. 29 in total offense (32.5 points per game).