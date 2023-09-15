Alabama is making a change at quarterback. According to multiple reports, Tyler Buchner will start in place of Jalen Milroe for the Crimson Tide’s Week 3 game against South Florida.

Buchner did not play in Alabama's loss to Texas last week but did lead the offense for two series during the season opener against Middle Tennessee State. The redshirt sophomore took 13 snaps against the Blue Raiders, completing 3 of 5 passes for 27 yards while adding a 9-yard touchdown with his feet.

"He played really well in the last scrimmage, and he's done well in practice,” Nick Saban said of Buchner earlier this week. “So we feel really good about how he's continued to improve and develop and gain confidence in what he is doing and have a good feeling around his teammates and receivers.”

Buchner has spent the past two seasons working under first-year Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. The right-hander began last season as the Irish’s starting quarterback before suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out 10 games. He was able to return in time to lead Notre Dame to a 45-38 victory over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl, completing 18 of 33 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions while adding 61 yards and two more scores on the ground.

No. 10 Alabama (1-1) will travel to South Florida (1-1) this weekend for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.



