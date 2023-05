The man who former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon contacted about a controversial wager with BetMGM Sportsbook at the Cincinnati Reds' home ballpark last week was a former high school baseball coach, according to Darren Rovell of Action Sports.

According to Rovell's report, Bohannon was on the phone with the former coach when the decision to scratch Alabama sophomore Luke Holman was made against LSU on April 28. Holman who was leading the team in strikeouts and ERA was held out due to a back injury the team said. Reliever Hagan Banks got the start in Holman's place and gave up four earned runs on three hits in three innings en route to an 8-6 loss.

Bohannon was fired by the university on Thursday after the 'suspiciously' large cash wager was flagged by the U.S. Integrity — an independent firm focused on monitoring insider information in betting markets.

This story will be updated