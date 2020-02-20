Both Dennis Dodd of CBS as well as the Denver Channel.com have each reported that current Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is a candidate for the head coaching position at Colorado.

Dodd reported that Sarkisian applied on Wednesday, just one day after interim Colorado football coach Darrin Chiaverini applied for the position. Other candidates for Colorado’s head football position look to be former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema and Air Force head football coach Troy Calhoun.

Justin Guerriero of CUSportsNation.com is reporting that Colorado athletic director Rick George could name Colorado’s new football coach to replace Mel Tucker who left for Michigan State last week as early as Friday, February 21.

Sarkisian has been the offensive coordinator at Alabama since the 2019 season before being the offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-18. Sarkisian was an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2016 and was the offensive coordinator at Alabama for one game which was during the 2017 national title game against Clemson, a game Alabama lost 35-31. The last time Sarkisian was a head coach was from 2014-2015 at USC.

If Sarkisian is to leave Alabama for Colorado, he would be the fourth Alabama offensive coordinator to leave for another position since 2016. Mike Locksley was the offensive coordinator in 2018 before taking the head coaching job at Maryland in 2019, Brian Daboll who was Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2017 left in 2018 to be the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, and in 2016 Lane Kiffin left Alabama to be the head coach at Florida Atlantic.