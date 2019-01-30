Alabama is on the verge of bringing in another high-profile analyst as USA Today reported Wednesday that former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops will join Nick Saban’s staff in an off-the-field role.

If hired, Stoops would be the latest in a long string of notable analysts at Alabama. Former offensive coordinator Mike Locksley and former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi were both originally brought in as analysts. Alabama also originally hired Steve Sarkisian as an off-the-field advisor. Last year, the Crimson Tide brought in former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones as an analyst.

Stoops, the younger brother of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, was fired in October following the Sooners’ 48-45 loss to Texas. He served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 2012-18 and also coached defensive backs and outside linebackers over that span. Before joining the Sooners, Stoops was the head coach at Arizona from 2004-11 where he posted a 41-50 record.