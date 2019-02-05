It appears Eyabi Anoma is the latest Alabama player to put his name in the NCAA’s transfer database. According to a report from AL.com, the former five-star recruit has joined fellow teammates defensive back Kyriq McDonald and long snapper Scott Meyer as the third Crimson Tide player currently in the database.

Anoma came to Alabama No. 7 player in the 2018 class. Last season, he appeared in 12 games, recording nine tackles, including two for a loss with one quarterback hurry. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team by SEC coaches.

This isn’t the first time Anoma has been involved in transfer speculation. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound linebacker missed a practice in preparation for the Orange Bowl in December for “a personal day” before returning to the team the next day. Earlier that day he tweeted a cryptic message on Twitter, reading “Made a decision and will stick by it,” leading many to think he was leaving the team. Anoma later told BamaInsider that the message was misinterpreted and had to do with his grandmother, who had recently gone through heart surgery.

“Everybody misread that tweet. The tweet wasn’t about transferring at all,” Anoma said during Media Day for the Orange Bowl. “The tweet was about I have family, so like my grandma she’s sick. I made a decision. My grandma, I’m going to play for her. I’m about to turn it up a whole 30 notches. I’m going to try and do what I can do to try and get on the field ASAP so my grandmother can see me.”

Anoma, a native of Baltimore, Md., chose Alabama over offers from Maryland, Georgia Florida and Michigan.

On top of the three players in the transfer database, Alabama has also seen quarterback Jalen Hurts transfer to Oklahoma and offensive lineman Richie Petitbon transfer to Illinois this offseason.