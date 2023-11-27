Dates for five of Alabama's eight SEC games have now been revealed, thanks to a report from ESPN on Monday night.

According to the report, the Crimson Tide’s marque matchup against Georgia inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will be on Sept. 28. Alabama’s annual rivalry against Tennessee will remain on the third Saturday in October as the Tide travels to Neyland Stadium on Oct. 19. Alabama’s road game against LSU will take place on Nov. 9, while its trip to Oklahoma is scheduled for Nov. 23. The Iron Bowl will continue to be the last game on the regular-season slate as Alabama hosts Auburn on Nov. 30.

The SEC is set to release its full conference schedule next month. Alabama also has home games scheduled against Missouri and South Carolina as well as a trip to Vanderbilt.

Alabama will open next season by hosting Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 before welcoming South Florida to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 7. From there, the Crimson Tide will travel up to Wisconsin on Sept. 14 for the first leg of a home-and-home with the Badgers. Next season’s non-conference schedule also includes a home game against FCS opponent Mercer on Nov. 16.