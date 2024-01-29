Alabama will put Nick Saban’s final draft class on display in less than two months. According to a report from ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Crimson Tide will hold its annual Pro Day on March 20.

Under Saban, Alabama produced 123 NFL draft picks, including 44 first-round selections. In total, Saban has produced 49 first-round picks throughout his career. The next closest coach is the late Joe Paterno, who had 33 first-rounders. Saban’s numbers will continue to grow this year as the Tide has several of the nation’s top draft prospects.

Alabama’s current draft crop is highlighted by five potential first-rounders in offensive tackle J.C. Latham, cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry and edge rushers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. That should see the Crimson Tide continue to draw the NFL’s top general managers, coaches and scouts despite Saban retiring earlier this month.

Last year’s pro day was televised on SEC Network. It has yet to be released whether this year’s event will be televised.

Alabama set an NCAA record last year, producing a first-round pick for the 15th straight year. The Crimson Tide was previously tied with Miami (1995-08), which owned the old mark of 14 consecutive first-round draft picks.

Alabama saw three players — Bryce Young (No. 1 overall, Carolina Panthers), Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall, Houston Texans) and Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall Detroit Lions) — selected in the first round of last year's draft. That marked the 12th time in the last 15 years Alabama produced multiple first-rounders. Since 2010, Alabama has had an NCAA-leading 43 players selected in the first round, nearly doubling the next closest school, Ohio State, which produced 24 during that span.