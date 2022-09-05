Alabama breezed through its season opener with a 55-0 victory over Utah State. The blowout saw the Crimson Tide rotate through several of its players, resulting in Pro Football Focus grades that don’t necessarily reflect the scoreline. Still, Alabama graded out pretty high, posting an overall rating of 82.2 while recording marks of 69.9 on offense and 89.4 on defense.
Here’s a closer look at Alabama’s PFF grades from the game.
Quarterbacks
Key quarterback stats
Player
Offensive snaps
Offensive grade
Pass/run grades
NFL passer rating
Bryce Young
52
74.4
66.1/83.9
121.4
Jalen Milroe
15
58.5
56/62.2
92.1
Ty Simpson
9
51.4
51/none
64.6
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.