The assault charge on former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson was dismissed Tuesday morning, according to a report from AL.com.

Thompson was arrested in April of 2017 and was later indicted on one count of felony aggravated assault after he was accused of kicking Noah Frillou in the head during an altercation in Crystal Beach, Texas. Frillou's jaw was wired shut and he required four permanent plates in his face to help hold his teeth in place, according to the arrest affidavit. Throughout the process, Thompson has maintained innocence, claiming he was not involved in the fight.

Thompson, who elected to forgo his redshirt senior season last month, is projected to be selected as a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Last season, he finished second on the team with 78 tackles and tied for second with two interceptions. Thompson led the Crimson Tide with three forced fumbles and recorded six pass breakups.

