Alabama basketball's first-round matchup in the inaugural Players Era Festival will be Houston, according to a report from ESPN. In March, it was reported that the Crimson Tide will be joined by Houston, Creighton, Notre Dame, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State and Texas A&M.

According to ESPN’s report, the tournament’s other first-round matchups include Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, San Diego State vs. Texas A&M and Creighton vs. Oregon. According to CBS, the tournament will feature two four-team brackets. Alabama's bracket includes Houston Notre Dame and Rutgers, while the other side of the bracket features Creighton, Oregon, San Diego State and Texas A&M.

Each team is guaranteed three games throughout the tournament and will begin play on its side of the bracket. That means Alabama will play either Notre Dame or Rutgers following its opener against Houston. CBS reports that the third game will pair teams from opposite sides of the bracket. However, NCAA rules state teams from the same conferences can't play each other in multi-team events. That rules out potential third-round matchups between Alabama and Texas A&M as well as Oregon and Rutgers.

The tournament, which has yet to be officially announced, is set to provide each team at least $1 million in name, image and likeness opportunities outside of the competition. It will be held in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving week.

"We are always going to support our student-athletes at the highest levels and do everything we can to help them succeed," Alabama head coach Nate Oats told CBS Sports. "The Players Era Festival aligns with those objectives. In addition to playing quality opponents in an NCAA tournament-like atmosphere, the trip should provide our players with access to NIL opportunities. We're looking forward to being part of the inaugural class of participants."

Alabama and Houston took part in a home-and-home series during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The Crimson Tide won both matchups, beating the Cougars, 83-82, in Tuscaloosa before recording a 71-65 victory in Houston.

Last season, Houston won the Big 12 regular-season title, finishing 32-5 with a 15-3 record in conference play. The Cougars earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 where they lost to No. 4 seed Duke.

Houston is one of at least four Sweet 16 teams Alabama will face next season. The Crimson Tide will also start a home-and-home season with last season’s runner–up, Purdue, when it travels to West Lafayette, Indiana on Nov. 15. After that, the Tide will take on Illinois in Birmingham, Alabama on Nov. 20. Alabama will wrap up a home-and-home against Creighton when it hosts the Bluejays on Dec. 14.

Other known matchups on Alabama’s schedule include a home matchup against Will Wade’s McNeese State on Nov. 11, a trip to North Dakota on Dec. 18 and a home game against Kent State on Dec. 22.