With Enos out of the picture, Alabama will continue to search for its fifth offensive coordinator in five years.

Alabama will have to look elsewhere to find its next offensive coordinator. The University of Miami announced the hiring of Dan Enos as its next offensive coordinator on Friday. Enos, who served as Alabama's associate head coach and quarterbacks coach the past season, was previously thought to be promoted to offensive coordinator by Alabama after Mike Locksley left to take the head coaching job at Maryland.

Before joining Alabama this season, Enos served as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas from 2015-17. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-14. He has also served as an offensive coordinator at North Dakota State (2003), D-II Missouri State (1999), Northern Michigan (1996), and Lakeland College (1994-95).

Enos has played a big role in an Alabama offense that set school records for total offensive yards (7,830), passing yards (4,854) and points scored (684) this season. Alabama ranked No. 3 in scoring offense (45.6 points per game) and No. 6 in total offense (522 yards per game). The Crimson Tide’s passing offense finished No. 6 in the nation averaging, averaging 323.6 yards per game.

Under Enos' guidance, quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts both made major strides.

Tagovailoa, a Heisman finalist, completed 69 percent of his passes while setting the school’s single-season record in passing yards (3,966) and passing touchdowns (43). He added five more touchdowns on the ground to break the school’s single-season combined touchdown mark with 48. Tagovailoa also set Alabama’s single-game touchdown mark with six (five passing, one rushing) against Auburn.

Hurts completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 765 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. His most memorable moment of the season occurred during the SEC Championship Game where he led a second-half comeback against Georgia.

Enos is the fourth Alabama assistant coach to depart this offseason, following Locksley, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and offensive line coach Brent Key.