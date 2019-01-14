Alabama’s Richie Petitbon has found a new home. According to multiple reports, the backup offensive lineman will transfer to Illinois. Petitbon, who is set to graduate from Alabama in May will be eligible to play immediately for the Fighting Illini.

Petitbon was listed in the NCAA’s transfer database and had reportedly been considering a transfer since December. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound lineman saw action in six games during his redshirt junior year last season. Petitbon was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 51 player overall in the 2015 class.