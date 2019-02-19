Nick Saban is set to add another familiar face to his coaching staff. According to a report from Al.com, Major Applewhite is set to join Alabama’s staff as an analyst. Applewhite, who spent the past two years as the head coach at Houston, served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama during Saban’s first year with the Crimson Tide in 2007.

Applewhite was fired last year following Houston’s 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. He went 15-11 during his two seasons in charge of the Cougars. Before becoming a head coach, Applewhite served as Houston’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2015-16. He worked at Texas from 2008-13 where he coached running backs and quarterbacks. He was promoted as the Longhorns co-offensive coordinator from 2011-13. Applewhite also has experience as an offensive coordinator at Rice in 2006. The year before that, he coached quarterbacks at Syracuse.

Applewhite isn’t the only former Alabama assistant joining the team this offseason. The Crimson Tide has also brought back offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as well as outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri. Former Alabama defensive back Vinnie Sunseri has also rejoined the team as a graduate assistant.