Daniel Giddens is on the move again. The Alabama forward is transferring to Vermont, according to a report from Stadium. Giddens has one season of eligibility remaining and would be able to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Giddens, who entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in March, is the second Alabama player to transfer this season. He joins fellow graduate Dazon Ingram, who committed to Central Florida last month. Redshirt freshman Diante Wood is also listed in the transfer database but has not departed the team and is currently listed on Alabama’s official roster.

Giddens averaged 1.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game during his redshirt junior season. The 6-foot-11 forward appeared in just 14 games and had a season-high 6 points against LSU on Jan. 8. Giddens transferred to Alabama from Ohio State in 2016.