Alabama will have another marquee matchup against Georgia in 2025.

The SEC announced Wednesday that it is sticking with an eight-game scheduling model for the 2025 season. The conference slate will see each team keep its 2024 SEC opponents while flipping home and road sites.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey through a release. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

For Alabama, that will include its first trip to Athens, Georgia since 2015, as well as road games against Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide will host LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Dates and kickoff times for the games have not been determined.

Alabama’s last game inside Georgia’s Samford Stadium saw the Crimson Tide blowout the Bulldogs, 38-10. Since then the two teams have met six times. Four of those were held inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including three SEC Championship Games and the 2018 national championship game. Alabama hosted the Bulldogs in 2020, and the two teams faced off in the 2022 national championship game in Indianapolis. Alabama is set to host Georgia this season on Sept. 28.

Next year will also mark the first time Alabama has hosted Oklahoma since the Sooner beat the Crimson Tide, 20-13, in 2006. Alabama will travel to Oklahoma on Nov. 23 this season.

Alabama’s 2025 non-conference slate includes a season-opener at Florida State on Aug. 30. From there, the Crimson Tide will host Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6 before welcoming Wisconsin to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 13. Alabama also hosts FCS opponent Eastern Illinois on Nov. 22.

