Alabama football to play same SEC opponents in 2025

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry (2) runs the ball past Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Photo | Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama will have another marquee matchup against Georgia in 2025.

The SEC announced Wednesday that it is sticking with an eight-game scheduling model for the 2025 season. The conference slate will see each team keep its 2024 SEC opponents while flipping home and road sites.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey through a release. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

For Alabama, that will include its first trip to Athens, Georgia since 2015, as well as road games against Auburn, Missouri and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide will host LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Dates and kickoff times for the games have not been determined.

Alabama’s last game inside Georgia’s Samford Stadium saw the Crimson Tide blowout the Bulldogs, 38-10. Since then the two teams have met six times. Four of those were held inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including three SEC Championship Games and the 2018 national championship game. Alabama hosted the Bulldogs in 2020, and the two teams faced off in the 2022 national championship game in Indianapolis. Alabama is set to host Georgia this season on Sept. 28.

Next year will also mark the first time Alabama has hosted Oklahoma since the Sooner beat the Crimson Tide, 20-13, in 2006. Alabama will travel to Oklahoma on Nov. 23 this season.

Alabama’s 2025 non-conference slate includes a season-opener at Florida State on Aug. 30. From there, the Crimson Tide will host Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6 before welcoming Wisconsin to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 13. Alabama also hosts FCS opponent Eastern Illinois on Nov. 22.

2025 SEC schedules 

Alabama

Home: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Away: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Arkansas

Home: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Auburn

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Away: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Florida

Home: Georgia (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Georgia

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida (1), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Kentucky

Home: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU

Home: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Ole Miss

Home: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

Away: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma

Mississippi State

Home: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Missouri

Home: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Away: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Oklahoma

Home: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (2)

South Carolina

Home: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Tennessee

Home: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma (2), Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Texas A&M

Home: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Away: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas

Vanderbilt

Home: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri

Away: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas


(1) denotes Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida. (2) denotes Oklahoma vs. Texas in Dallas, Texas

