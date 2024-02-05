Kalen DeBoer is bringing another member of his former Washington coaching staff with him to Alabama. According to a report from Football Scoop, the Crimson Tide is set to hire Washington co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach William Inge. The move will complete Alabama’s 10-man coaching staff for DeBoer’s first season.

According to Football Scoop, Inge is expected to work with inside linebackers. He also has previous experience coaching special teams and could oversee that duty in Tuscaloosa as well.

Inge has experience working under DeBoer. He was DeBoer’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Fresno State from 2020-21. He then followed him to Washington where he coached under him the past two seasons.

DeBoer and Inge also worked together at Indiana in 2019 when DeBoer served as the offensive coordinator and Inge worked as the special teams coordinator. First-year Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was also on that Indiana team as a defensive coordinator.

Inge got his coaching start at Iowa as a graduate assistant and recruiting coordinator from 1998-2000. From there he went to Northern Iowa where served in multiple roles, coaching linebackers (2001-02) and defensive line (2003) before co-defensive coordinator/special teams coach (2004).

Inge spent the 2005 season as defensive line coach in 2005 before serving as San Diego State’s linebackers coach from 2006-07. He also coached linebackers at Cincinnati from 2008-09 before working as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Buffalo from 2010-11. He served as spent a season in the NFL as the Buffalo Bills’ assistant defensive line in 2012. His longest stint came at Indiana where he worked from 2013-19 coaching linebackers and special teams.

Inge is the fifth member of DeBoer’s staff at Washington to follow him to Alabama. He joins offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and offensive line coach Scott Huff.

