Alabama will be on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator as Kevin Steele is set to retire, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low. Steele, who turns 66 in March, just finished his first year in his third stint with the Crimson Tide.

This past season, Steele oversaw a unit that ranked No. 16 nationally in scoring defense (19.0 points allowed per game) and No. 18 in total defense (316.0 yards allowed per game). Despite his age, his retirement comes as somewhat of a surprise as he did not show signs of hanging up his whistle when asked about the topic during Rose Bowl preparations last month.

“I'm enjoying it,” Steele said at the time. “I feel like I've got something to give. If that ever goes away or it's dissipating or hurting the program, then I've got a boat.”

Steele reunited with Nick Saban for the third time last offseason. He was Saban’s first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007 and 2008. After spending the next three seasons as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, he returned to the Crimson Tide to serve as the director of player personnel in 2013 before coaching linebackers in 2014.

Steele’s latest stint at Alabama came after he served as Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2022. He also served as a defensive coordinator at Clemson (2009-11), LSU (2015) and Auburn (2016-20).