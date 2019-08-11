Report: Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Josh McMillon out for the season
Alabama’s depth at the inside linebacker position took a big hit Sunday as it is being reported that redshirt senior Joshua McMillon will likely miss the upcoming season with a knee injury. The reports state there is a "small chance" that the linebacker could return late in the season.
McMillon, who had been taking reps with the first-team defense this offseason, was injured during Saturday’s scrimmage. It’s the second setback the Crimson Tide has experienced in as many days, as head coach Nick Saban announced Saturday that freshman running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely with a foot injury.
McMillon appeared in 10 games last season, tallying 14 tackles, including one for a loss. The 6-foot-3, 237-pounder was projected to take on the Will linebacker role next to Dylan Moses this season.
Alabama will now need to turn to one of its less-experienced options at the position. Redshirt sophomore Markail Benton was seen taking some first-team reps during practice this week. Sophomores Ale Kaho and Jaylen Moody both stood out on special teams last year and could serve as capable alternatives as well. Alabama has also seen plenty of promise from both its freshman at the position in four-stars Shane Lee and Christian Harris.
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is also a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here