Alabama’s depth at the inside linebacker position took a big hit Sunday as it is being reported that redshirt senior Joshua McMillon will likely miss the upcoming season with a knee injury. The reports state there is a "small chance" that the linebacker could return late in the season.

McMillon, who had been taking reps with the first-team defense this offseason, was injured during Saturday’s scrimmage. It’s the second setback the Crimson Tide has experienced in as many days, as head coach Nick Saban announced Saturday that freshman running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely with a foot injury.