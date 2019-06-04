This year’s Rocket City Classic appears to be set. According to a report from CBS Sports, Alabama basketball will play Belmont on Dec. 21 in Huntsville Ala.

Belmont finished 27-6 (16-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference) last season and earned a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament despite not winning its conference tournament. The Bruins won their First Four game against Temple before losing to No. 6 seed Maryland in the Round of 64.

This year’s Rocket City Classic will mark the fourth straight year Alabama has played in Huntsville. The Crimson Tide are 3-0 in its last three visits with wins over Liberty (84-75), Mercer (80-79) and Arkansas State (67-52).

“I think we typically play games in Birmingham and Huntsville, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats told reporters at the SEC Spring Meetings. “And then I think the other natural place to play in the state would be down in Mobile. So, it won’t be happening this year, but hopefully, sometime in the future we’ll get down there and play a game or two.”