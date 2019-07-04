The Alabama basketball team is set to open its season against the University of Pennsylvania on Nov. 5 inside Coleman Coliseum, according to a report from CBS Sports. The game will serve as the Crimson Tide’s first under head coach Nate Oats.

Penn finished 19-12 last season, tied for fourth in the Ivy League. The Quakers return their top two leading scorers from last season in forward AJ Brodeur (17.6 points per game) and guard Devon Goodman (13.9 points per game). Brodeur, 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, also led the team averaging 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

While Alabama’s complete schedule has yet to be announced, the Crimson Tide will also participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas from Nov. 27-29. Alabama is one of eight teams in the tournament along with Gonzaga, Iowa State, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall and Southern Miss.

Alabama is set to face Belmont on Dec. 21 in Huntsville, Ala., in this year’s Rocket City Classic. The Crimson Tide will also host Stephen F. Austin and travel to Penn State and Rhode Island at undisclosed dates.

In league play, Alabama will play home-and-home series with Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide will also play home games against Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M and travel to Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Dates for conference games are not yet announced.