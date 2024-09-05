Alabama basketball's new facility just took one step closer to completion. On Thursday, the Alabama Board of Trustees approved the architectural design and project budget for the upgrades and renovations to Coleman Coliseum.

The UA Board of Trustees first approved funding for the project in early June. Construction has since begun outside Coleman on the 48,800-square-foot expansion of the arena. A further 19,000 square feet of existing space in the southeast corner of Coleman Coliseum will also be renovated. That space currently houses the men’s basketball practice facility.

The project will create a brand new practice facility and weight room for the men’s team. The current men’s facility will be renovated and then occupied by the Alabama women’s basketball team upon completion. The new practice facility will be attached to the current facility in Coleman's southeast corner. The space will also house new sports medicine facilities, meeting and locker rooms, lounges and areas for coaches and support staff.

"Coach Oats and Coach Curry are extremely supportive of this plan as a positive and valuable next step for their respective teams," Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in June. "They've both expressed this is the highest priority at this time, and the facility will meet an immediate need as we continue to work toward long-term priorities for our basketball programs."

The renovations and expansions will cost a total of $58,674,625. Here's a look at the proposed renderings which were provided to the Board of Trustees on Thursday.