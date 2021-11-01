Reliving the top plays between Alabama and LSU over the past decade

It’s been a decade since Alabama and LSU met for the “Game of the Century” inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Over the past 10 years, the two teams have squared off a total of 11 times with the Crimson Tide holding a 9-2 advantage. During that span, the rivalry has decided both divisional and national titles while featuring a matchup of two ranked teams on 10 occasions. This year won’t be one of those as No. 3 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) hosts LSU (4-4, 2-3) as a 29-point favorite Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Nevertheless, this matchup has provided more than its share of memorable moments over the years and promises to add to that collection this week. Here’s a look back at the defining play from each game over the past decade.

2020 — Smith’s one-hander

Final score: No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17 The play: Up by 24 points in the final minute of the second quarter, Alabama added to its lead as Mac Jones connected with DeVonta Smith for a 20-yard touchdown on third-and-10. While the Tide had already locked up the victory at that point, Smith’s acrobatic, one-handed grab went on to become the signature moment of his Heisman Trophy season. It was Smith’s second touchdown of the night as the Louisiana native went on to record eight receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns against his home-state Tigers.

2019 — Tagovailoa’s fumble

Final score: No. 2 LSU 46, No. 3 Alabama 41 The play: Taking the ball first to start the game, Alabama marched down the field before running into a third-and-goal from the LSU 8-yard line. Facing pressure in the pocket, Tua Tagovailoa tucked the ball and took off. At first, it appeared as though the Alabama quarterback would beat defenders to the right corner of the end zone. However, he lost control of the ball while running, allowing LSU to recover at its own 8. Tagovailoa played the game just 20 days removed from undergoing TightRope surgery on his right ankle. That could have played a role in his otherwise inexplicable fumble.

2018 — Tagovailoa’s touchdown rumble

Final score: No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 3 LSU 0 The play: Leading by 16 points late in the third quarter, Tagovailoa helped Alabama deliver the death blow, rumbling 44 yards for a touchdown. The Tide quarterback made the run despite wearing a brace on his injured right knee. Tagovailoa limped off the field following the run, briefly visiting the medical tent before riding a stationary bike on the sideline. However, he was able to return for Alabama’s next possession. The left-hander finished the night 25 of 42 for 295 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He also added 49 yards and a score on the ground.

2017 — Moses’ fourth-down sack

Final score: No. 2 Alabama 24, No. 19 LSU 10 The play: Trailing by two touchdowns, LSU faced a fourth-and-16 from its own 28-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Dropping back out of the shotgun, Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan was sacked by Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. The Tide took over on downs before running out the clock. Moses, a freshman at the time, recorded the first solo sack of his career on the play. That was especially sweet for the former LSU commit, who played the first three seasons of his high school career on the Tigers’ campus.

2016 — Hurts’ touchdown scramble

Final score: No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 13 LSU 0 The play: Locked in a scoreless struggle, Alabama faced a third-and-9 from the LSU 21-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Taking a snap from the shotgun, Jalen Hurts rolled to his right before spotting a hole in the Tigers' defense. From there, the Alabama quarterback tucked the ball, breaking away from defenders for the game’s only touchdown. Hurts, a freshman at the time, completed 10 of 19 passes for just 107 yards and an interception. However, the dual-threat passer proved lethal with his feet, carrying the ball 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.

2015 — Alabama stuffs Fournette

Final score: No. 4 Alabama 30, No. 2 LSU 16 The play: Facing a second-and-9 from its own 11-yard line, LSU handed the ball off to Leonard Fournette for a loss of 5-yards. In the grand scheme of things, the first-quarter carry had little to do with the outcome of the game. However, the stuffed run was emblematic of a frustrating night for the Heisman Trophy favorite. Fournette, who had rushed for 150 or more yards in his previous seven games, carried the ball 19 times for 31 yards and a touchdown against Alabama. On the other side of the ball, Alabama running back Derrick Henry ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, taking over the lead in the Heisman race.

2014 — Foster blows up Fournette

Final score: No. 5 Alabama 20, No. 16 LSU 13 (OT) The play: After Alabama put together a game-tying drive in the final minute of the fourth quarter, Reuben Foster amplified the Tide’s momentum by lighting up Fournette on the ensuing kickoff. The LSU back fielded a bouncing kickoff at his own 6-yard line, bringing it back to the LSU 19-yard line before the Alabama linebacker came crashing in on the final play of regulation. Spurred on by the big hit, Alabama went on to score a touchdown on its first overtime possession. From there, the Tide clinched the win as LSU threw four straight incompletions during its turn with the ball.

2013 — LSU’s goal-line fumble

Final score: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17 The play: After forcing an Alabama punt on the opening possession of the game, LSU drove the ball down to the Tide 3-yard line. Facing a second-and-goal, quarterback Zach Mettenberger handed the ball off to J.C. Copelan. The fullback appeared destined to score, so much so that Mettenberger raised his hands to signal the touchdown. However, Alabama linebacker Tana Patrick forced a fumble that was scooped up by safety Landon Collins, who returned the ball to the 10-yard line. LSU proceeded to fumble on the first play of its next possession. While the game’s outcome wasn’t decided until the second half, the early turnovers foreshadowed a frustrating night for the visiting Tigers.

2012 — Yeldon’s game-winner

Final score: No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17 The play: Trailing by a field goal with a minute remaining in the game, Alabama was driving deep into LSU territory. Facing a second-and-10 from the LSU 28-yard line, quarterback AJ McCarron dropped back out of the shotgun before dumping off a screen pass to T.J. Yeldon. From there the running back darted past a defender at the line of scrimmage before making another man miss at the 15 en route to the end zone. The touchdown was part of a five-play scoring drive for Alabama which took over at its own 28-yard line with 1:34 remaining following a missed field goal from LSU kicker Drew Alleman. Yeldon’s 28-yard score is arguably the most memorable play in the rivalry’s history.

2012 — Richardson’s title-clinching touchdown

Final score: No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0 The play: In the second matchup between two of college football’s best-ever defenses, neither Alabama nor LSU had found the end zone through seven-plus quarters and an overtime period. That was until Alabama running back Trent Richardson bounced to the outside for a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 2012 BCS National Championship Game. The score gave Alabama a 21-0 lead with 4:36 remaining, putting the game away to help secure Nick Saban’s second title with the Tide. Richardson carried the ball 20 times for 96 yards and a score while Alabama’s defense held LSU to just 92 yards of total offense.

2011 — Alabama's trick-play disaster

Final score: No. 1 LSU 9, No. 2 Alabama 6 (OT) The play: Looking to provide an offensive spark during a defensive slugfest, Saban turned to trickery after driving into LSU territory in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 6. Facing a first-and-10 from the 28-yard line Alabama lined up Marquis Maze behind center in the Wildcat formation. From there, the receiver dropped back, lofting a pass to tight end Michael Williams at the 3-yard line. Williams got two hands on the ball but allowed LSU safety Eric Reid to rip it away for an interception at the 1-yard line. The game eventually went to overtime where LSU hit a game-winning field goal after Alabama missed a field goal on its possession. Had Williams come up with the throw from Maze, the Tide would have likely scored a touchdown which could have been enough to stave off the Tigers in regulation.