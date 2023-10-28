Next week’s big game just got a bit bigger. Saturday, ESPN announced College GameDay will be returning to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s matchup against LSU. The No. 9 Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 in the SEC) and No. 15 Tigers (6-2, 4-1) are set to square off next Saturday (Nov. 4) at 7:45 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in a game that will likely decide who win the SEC West. The matchup will mark the 12th time Alabama and LSU have faced off during College GameDay game of the week, tying Ohio State-Penn State as the most-featured matchup. Alabama is 8-3 in those games but is 2-3 against LSU during CollegeGameday matchups in Tuscaloosa. The last time the two programs were featured on the show was in 2019 when Joe Burrow’s LSU took down Tua Tagovailoa’s Alabama 46-41 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Seven of the 11 CollegeGameday games between Alabama and LSU have been top-five matchups, while five have been decided by one touchdown or less. Here’s a look back at each of the 11 previous featured showdowns.

Nov. 9, 1996 — No. 10 Alabama 26, No. 11 LSU 0

Location: Baton Rouge, La. Lee Corso's headgear pick: Alabama Why it’s memorable: This game served as the coming-out party for Alabama great Shaun Alexander, who set the Crimson Tide’s single-game rushing record with 291 rushing yards on just 20 attempts. The then-freshman back ran in four touchdowns against the Tigers, including two from more than 70 yards out. He was stopped behind the line of scrimmage just once all night, a 1-yard loss.

Nov. 12, 2005 — No. 5 LSU 16, No. 4 Alabama 13

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lee Corso's headgear pick: LSU Why it’s memorable: After overcoming a 10-0 halftime deficit, LSU stormed back in the second half to force overtime and ultimately hand Alabama its first loss of the season. The Tigers held the Crimson Tide to a field goal on its opening possession of overtime. From there, LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell provided the game-winning touchdown when he found receiver Dwayne Bowe in the end zone on a third-and-6 from the Alabama 11-yard line.

Nov. 8, 2008 — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 15 LSU 21

Location: Baton Rouge, La. Lee Corso's headgear pick: Alabama Why it’s memorable: Making his first return to Baton Rouge since becoming Alabama’s head coach, Nick Saban arrived at Tiger Stadium with a heavy police escort. He was able to leave town with a signature win, thanks to some overtime heroics from Rashad Johnson and John Parker Wilson. LSU got the ball first in overtime but was unable to put up any points as Johnson intercepted a third-down pass from Tigers quarterback Jarrett Lee in the back corner of the end zone. On the first play of Alabama’s ensuing possession, Wilson connected with Julio Jones for a 23-yard gain down to the LSU 2-yard line. Following a 1-yard run by Glen Coffee, Wilson powered through for a touchdown on a quarterback sneak to win the game.

Nov. 5, 2011 — No. 1 LSU 9, No. 2 Alabama 6

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lee Corso's headgear pick: LSU Why it’s memorable: Billed as the “Game of the Century” this one didn’t disappoint as two of college football’s best-ever defenses squared off in an old-school slugfest. Alabama missed four field goals and was intercepted at the 1-yard line during a frustrating night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. One of those missed field goals occurred during the opening possession of overtime as Cade Foster’s 52-yard attempt fluttered wide to the left. From there, LSU drove down to the Alabama 7-yard line before Tigers kicker Drew Alleman won the game with a 25-yard field goal. Alabama came close to scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter as tight end Michael Williams initially appeared to come down with a catch at the 1-yard line on a pass from receiver Marquis Maze out of the wildcat formation. However, LSU defensive back Eric Reid was able to wrestle the ball away for an interception at the Alabama 1-yard line. After the Crimson Tide stopped the Tigers deep in their own territory, Maze then misjudged a punt, costing Alabama what could have been good field position.

Jan.9, 2012 — No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0

Location: New Orleans Lee Corso's headgear pick: LSU Why it’s memorable: Following a string of upsets across college football, Alabama worked its way back into the national title game, earning a rematch against LSU in the BCS National Championship Game. This time, the Crimson Tide’s defense made sure it came out on top, keeping the Tigers out of the end zone while holding them to 92 yards of total offense. After seven-plus quarters and an overtime period without a touchdown, Trent Richardson finally found the end zone with a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the game away for Alabama.

Nov. 3, 2012 — No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17

Location: Baton Rouge, La. Lee Corso's headgear pick: Alabama Why it’s memorable: Trailing by a field goal with 1:34 remaining, Alabama got the ball at the LSU 28-yard line before putting together one of its most memorable drives in program history. Entering the drive, AJ McCarron had completed just 1 of 7 passes for 0 yards in the second half. However, the Crimson Tide quarterback came up clutch when it mattered, completing 4 of 5 passes for 72 yards on the Tide’s final possession. That included a 28-yard touchdown on a screen pass to T.J. Yeldon to give Alabama the lead with 51 seconds remaining.

Nov. 9, 2013 — No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lee Corso's headgear pick: Alabama Why it's memorable: After an LSU field goal tied the game at 17 early in the third quarter, Alabama washed out any hopes of an upset, closing the game out with 21 unanswered points. The Crimson Tide came up with a pair of fumble recoveries in the first half before stopping the Tigers twice on fourth down in the second half. Meanwhile, Yeldon ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Nov. 7, 2015 — No. 4 Alabama 30, No. 2 LSU 16

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lee Corso's headgear pick: LSU Why it’s memorable: LSU’s Leonard Fournette entered the night as the Heisman Trophy favorite, but it was Alabama’s Derrick Henry who left the game in the driver’s seat for the award. Henry ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, pounding the Tigers' defense into submission. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide’s defense limited Fournette to just 31 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts. The LSU back had rushed for 150 or more yards in his previous seven games. Henry went on to become Alabama’s second Heisman Trophy winner, leading the Crimson Tide to its 16th national title.

Nov. 5, 2016 — No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 13 LSU 0

Location: Baton Rouge, La. Lee Corso's headgear pick: LSU Why it’s memorable: For a second straight year, Alabama’s defense quieted Fournette, limiting him to 35 yards and 17 attempts. After three quarters of scoreless football, Jalen Hurts finally broke the seal for the Crimson Tide, scrambling for a 21-yard touchdown with 13:08 to play in the game. Hurts completed 10 of 19 passes for just 107 yards and an interception on the night. However, the dual-threat passer proved lethal with his feet, carrying the ball 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Nov. 3, 2018 — No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 5 LSU 0

Location: Baton Rouge, La. Lee Corso's headgear pick: Alabama Why it’s memorable: Sporting a brace on his injured right knee, Tua Tagovailoa rumbled into the end zone on a 44-yard run to highlight a blowout win for the Crimson Tide. Tagovailoa injured his knee three weeks earlier in a win over Missouri. During Alabama’s opening drive against LSU, he took a big hit to the knee, causing him to miss one play. However, he was able to return to the game, completing 25 of 42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with an interception while adding 49 yards and a score on the ground. The game marked the second straight time Alabama shut out LSU inside Tiger Stadium.

Nov. 9, 2019 — No. 2 LSU 46, No. 1 Alabama 41